Brazilian-led survey gives HIV patients hope for a cure | Health

shutterstock Study on new treatment to enter phase 2 later this year

The way to go is still long, but hopeful. A study led by researcher Ricardo Diaz, from the Unifesp School of Medicine, seeks to eradicate the HIV virus from HIV-positive people.

The project started in 2014, with the objective of “bringing people closer to the cure”, says Diaz. “We started to design a study to associate interventions, treatments, medications, cell therapy, everything to reduce the amount of virus that people have inside their bodies and are ‘sleeping'”, he says.

In the first phase of the study, which has yet to be published, 30 people – all men – received the combination of drugs and personalized vaccines, made based on each participant’s genetics. In the traditional treatment, offered by the Unified Health System (SUS), the patient receives three medications, the so-called cocktail, which inhibits the reproduction of the virus.

The big issue, according to the specialist, is that even if it is undetectable, HIV is not eliminated from the body. If treatment stops, the virus may come back.

“We administer five medications. We do what is called cell therapy, a treatment that is more intense than what we have today”, he says. “Traditional treatment is enough for people to have a life expectancy equal to or longer than those who do not have the disease, with a longer or longer life expectancy. What we are trying to do is a treatment that brings people closer to the cure.”

“We have already seen patients cured with bone marrow transplants, we already know that this is a possible thing. We have to try to find something that is not so aggressive, that can fulfill the objective of ridding people’s bodies of the virus”, he completes.

The study will enter the so-called “phase 2” by the end of the year, which will include 70 people – this time with women, who according to the specialist are less affected by the disease.

The expectation for the future is to make people not need to take medication in a “chronic” way.

“As it is today, it’s fine, but we can move forward, leaving people with what we call a functional cure, removing the drug and what’s left of the virus, if any, in a place where it’s not possible leave the body, in addition to strengthened immunity.”

According to Diaz, there is no study with the same logic being conducted in another country in the world. “There are other studies, with other strategies, other drugs, and sometimes with the same purpose. For example, therapies to improve immunity. But not the same as ours, with our drugs, our administration.”

“Film backwards”

30 years ago, even talking about an HIV treatment would have sounded impossible. With the advancement of science, the researcher claims that the disease is a “film seen backwards”.

“In the early 1980s, we saw a lot of people dying. But over time, we began to understand what caused the infection, what the virus was, and we began to detect asymptomatic infected individuals without understanding how the virus lived within the people,” he says.

“Drugs started to prevent immunity from deteriorating because of the virus, and more and more people’s life expectancy was increasing to the point that today, we have treatments so much friendlier and more efficient.”

“We no longer see the virus multiplying, and we normalized that the life expectancy of people with HIV, in studies, is the same – or even greater – than those who do not have it, because they go to the doctor more, they manage to discover comorbidities more quickly .”