Brazilian national team defender fights with assailant in London; see video

Gabriel was called up by coach Tite for Brazil’s last matches in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, after Lucas Veríssimo’s cut – (credit: Denis Charlet/AFP)

Brazilian national team defender Gabriel Magalhães, who plays at Arsenal, in London, reacted to a robbery at home. The crime took place in August, but the images from the security cameras only surfaced now when they were released by the broadcaster CCTV.

On the day, three assailants followed the player home, one of them was carrying a baseball bat. In addition to the watch and cell phone, the assailants also tried to take a Mercedes from Gabriel, who was called up by coach Tite for Brazil’s last matches in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, after Lucas Veríssimo’s cut.

In the video, you can see that then a fight breaks out. Two of them flee the scene and the other has been arrested. Nobody was hurt.