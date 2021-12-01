Bruna Marquezine bets on a naked-style look and lets her breasts show – Famous

Last Monday night (11/29),
Bruna Marquezine
once again bet on a naked-style look for a fashion event held in
Miami
, US
U.S
.
Without a bra, the actress showed her breasts in a long black dress that was completely transparent at the party, which even featured a pocket show by the singer
Bebel Gilberto
.
in addition to
Bruna,
the actress was also
Carolina Dietmann
, the digital influencer
Camila Coelho
, the businessman
Lo Fuchs
, the influencer
Daphne Evangelist
and the model
Isabela Grutman.
“Gathered with my Brazilian wife”, he joked
Bunny
in
stories
of
Instagram
.
The two took pictures together and the company had fun with the pose. “It looks like a wedding pose!”, said the girl from Minas. Afterwards,
Marquezine
Then he pretended he was going to kiss her and started laughing. “Look, I fall in love…”, the digital content creator reacted.
Check it out below:
MUSES! %uD83D%uDE0D
Bruna Marquezine together with Camila Coelho yesterday at an event in Miami %u2764
%uD83D%uDCFD| Camila Coelho via Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/14Y7bnH9rT
%u2014 QG Marquezine (@QGMarquezine) November 30, 2021