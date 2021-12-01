Bruna Marquezine bets on a naked-style look and lets her breasts show – Famous

Bruna Marquezine (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Last Monday night (11/29),



Bruna Marquezine



once again bet on a naked-style look for a fashion event held in



Miami



, US



U.S



.

Without a bra, the actress showed her breasts in a long black dress that was completely transparent at the party, which even featured a pocket show by the singer



Bebel Gilberto



.

in addition to



Bruna,



the actress was also



Carolina Dietmann



, the digital influencer



Camila Coelho



, the businessman



Lo Fuchs



, the influencer



Daphne Evangelist



and the model



Isabela Grutman.



“Gathered with my Brazilian wife”, he joked



Bunny



in



stories



of



Instagram



.

The two took pictures together and the company had fun with the pose. “It looks like a wedding pose!”, said the girl from Minas. Afterwards,



Marquezine



Then he pretended he was going to kiss her and started laughing. “Look, I fall in love…”, the digital content creator reacted.

Check it out below: