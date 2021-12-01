Bruna Marquezine bets on a naked-style look and lets her breasts show – Famous

reproduce
Bruna Marquezine (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Last Monday night (11/29),

Bruna Marquezine

once again bet on a naked-style look for a fashion event held in

Miami

, US

U.S

.

Without a bra, the actress showed her breasts in a long black dress that was completely transparent at the party, which even featured a pocket show by the singer


Bebel Gilberto

.

in addition to

Bruna,

the actress was also


Carolina Dietmann

, the digital influencer


Camila Coelho

, the businessman

Lo Fuchs

, the influencer

Daphne Evangelist

and the model

Isabela Grutman.

“Gathered with my Brazilian wife”, he joked

Bunny

in

stories

of

Instagram

.

The two took pictures together and the company had fun with the pose. “It looks like a wedding pose!”, said the girl from Minas. Afterwards,

Marquezine

Then he pretended he was going to kiss her and started laughing. “Look, I fall in love…”, the digital content creator reacted.

Check it out below:

