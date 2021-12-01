Bruna Marquezine’s dress: actress does not need a bra and wears a super-transparent long. Photos!

Bruna Marquezine proved that transparency is really his darling trend of the moment! The artist returned to investing in the fashion trend for an event in Miami, in the United States. Previously, the actress had bet on her in her Paris Fashion Week looks and also in the beachwear of her brief stay in Greece.

On Monday night (29), Marquezine went to a launch of the Costa Brazil brand at Casa Tua, located in Art Basel, in the North American city. The Netflix star chose a black sheer dress with no bra and high neckline.

In her Stories, she explained that she would spend the week in the United States and handed in another beauty trick: body oil. “I’m obsessed with it. It smells really good and gives off a natural glow,” she said in English.

At the event, he met friends like Carolina Dieckmann, producer Léo Fuchs and influencer Camila Coelho. “Gathered with my Brazilian wife”, joked the businesswoman and creator of digital content. The two took pictures together and Camila had fun with the pose. “It looks like a wedding pose!”, said the girl from Minas. Bruna, then, pretended to kiss her and started to laugh. “Look, I fall in love…”, the influencer reacted. Check out the video in the gallery above!

Bruna Marquezine’s beauty is inspiration for the summer

At the event, the beauty of Bruna Marquezine was signed by beauty artist Dafne Evangelista: light and well-lit skin with illuminator and bronzer on her cheekbones.

The makeup also had a more sober gradient of opaque earth tones in the eyes and nude matte pink lipstick. A low bun, split in half at the center and well aligned, completed the look.