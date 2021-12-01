BTG fears a change in the relationship between dividends and investments

O BTG Pactual he said he fears how much the relationship between dividends and capex — purchase of material goods — of the Petrobras (PETR4) may change, at a time when the state-owned company has a strong balance sheet.

The company’s current position, less indebted and with strong cash generation, would allow for greater risk-taking — which for BTG is reckless because of an eventual new management less aligned with Petrobras’ current policy.

Since April, the CEO of the state-owned company has been General Joaquim Silva e Luna, appointed by the Union, which is the controlling shareholder. But the state-owned company had already been on a trajectory of selling non-essential assets since the Temer period.

BTG’s report was issued after Petrobras released a new business plan for 2026. The bank set the target price for the papers at R$41 — today they are at R$29 — but maintained a neutral recommendation.

The adjustment, presented in a report signed by Thiago Duarte, Pedro Soares and Bruno Lima, was made mainly to reflect the new capex, which has a higher curve for the next five years, and a reduction in the production target for the period.

For BTG, both decisions are signs that future capital allocation may lead to decreasing marginal rates of return in the short term, “once a capex higher will not translate into a corresponding increase in oil production.”

The bank says the new strategic plan indicates the company is ready to embark on a new wave of rising investments, “something investors often receive with a strong dose of skepticism.”

pricing policy

BTG highlights that in recent weeks oil and exchange rates have weakened or “may have found a short-term ceiling” and sees Petrobras with a lot of visibility because of the distribution of US$ 65 billion in dividends over the next 5 years.

For the bank, it is possible that as negative headlines stemming from rising fuel prices in Brazil diminish, the company will be freer to do what it does best without political scrutiny over its fuel pricing policy.

BTG said it does not believe in a scenario that Petrobras will incur financial losses from a theoretically subsidized fuel price policy, but considers that a different approach to investments cannot be ruled out in the medium term.

Analysts at the institution also recalled that no timetable was disclosed for the sale of the Rnest, Repar and Refap refineries.

“We remain skeptical that it should be completed in the short term, as concerns that have likely reduced interest from other private players in these refineries continue to be relevant.”

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation..