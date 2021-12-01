C6 Bank now offers vehicle financing

As of this month, the digital bank C6 Bank will offer financing for new and used vehicles through dealerships and multi-brand stores. The contracting of vehicle financing from C6 Bank is 100% digital and without bureaucracy. In addition, this service is available to both bank account holders and non-account holders.

At first, C6 Bank will offer vehicle financing only to the South and Southeast regions, as they concentrate more than 65% of the financing market. However, the objective of C6 Bank is soon to take this financing to all regions of Brazil.

According to Ricardo Bonzo Filho, head of vehicles at C6 Bank:

“Our strategy involves a sustainable and long-term partnership with resellers. We want to bring financing and various financial solutions to our partners. Through them and with an origination platform designed to deliver the best experience to dealers and consumers, we want to make C6 Bank a complete solution for our partners and customers, and fully digital, while some players still use paper in the formalization of contracts.”

Vehicle financing began to be offered by the bank in November, in a pilot project that had 60 partner stores. As of today, 1200 resellers will offer the C6 Bank product.

Find out how C6 Bank’s vehicle financing will work

Accredited dealers will have access to an exclusive C6 Bank financing platform, where they will be able to request credit for vehicle financing online, filling in basic customer information such as name, CPF, e-mail and license plate. The entire process is done digitally without the need for paper. Interest rates vary according to the risk profile of each client and the maximum term will be 60 months. As payment is made by Pix, the customer can pay any day of the week and at any time.

At C6 Bank, the new financing modality will start with light vehicles. Throughout 2022, the bank intends to expand the offer of credit for the purchase of heavy vehicles and motorcycles. In addition, C6 Bank is also considering offering financing for electric and hybrid vehicles.

