Caixa releases last round of withdrawals from the 2021 FGTS

Workers who work under the CLT regime, that is, who work with a formal contract and are celebrating their birthday in December, will start receiving, this Wednesday (1), the withdrawal from the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) .

December birthdays who have not yet joined the withdrawal-birthday can join the modality from today until the next December 31st, in order to guarantee the partial withdrawal of the balance available in their FGTS account.

The amount each worker has to receive with the birthday withdrawal will depend exclusively on the balance of the Guarantee Fund accounts.

In total, there are seven payment ranges, in addition, workers who have a balance greater than R$500, in addition to receiving a portion of the balance, receive a fixed additional, as shown in the table below.

Worker’s FGTS balance How many % of the balance can be withdrawn Additional installment that the worker can receive Full withdrawal on the lane floor Full withdrawal at the top of the range Up to BRL 500 50% 0 —– BRL 250 From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000 40% BRL 50 BRL 250 BRL 450 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000 30% BRL 150 BRL 450 BRL 1,650 From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000 20% BRL 650 BRL 1,650 BRL 2,650 From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 2,650 BRL 3,400 From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000 10% BRL 1,900 BRL 3,400 BRL 3,900 Above BRL 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900 BRL 3,900 unlimited

How to join the loot-birthday

As disclosed by Caixa Econômica Federal, joining the withdrawal-birthday can be done through the FGTS application, available for Android and iOS cell phones, or through the FGTS website fgts.caixa.gov.br.

It is worth remembering that joining the withdrawal-birthday is optional, that is, the worker must verify or not whether it is worth joining the modality.

It is also worth remembering that by joining the withdrawal-anniversary, which allows the annual withdrawal of part of the balance, the worker loses the right to withdrawal-withdrawal, when he is dismissed without just cause.

However, all other labor funds, such as the 40% fine, continue to be the right of the worker who adhered to the modality.

In addition, the worker will remain protected and may use the FGTS to enter a property, or for withdrawal in case of retirement or serious illness.