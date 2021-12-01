Caixa releases last round of withdrawals from the 2021 FGTS

Workers who work under the CLT regime, that is, who work with a formal contract and are celebrating their birthday in December, will start receiving, this Wednesday (1), the withdrawal from the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) .

December birthdays who have not yet joined the withdrawal-birthday can join the modality from today until the next December 31st, in order to guarantee the partial withdrawal of the balance available in their FGTS account.

The amount each worker has to receive with the birthday withdrawal will depend exclusively on the balance of the Guarantee Fund accounts.

In total, there are seven payment ranges, in addition, workers who have a balance greater than R$500, in addition to receiving a portion of the balance, receive a fixed additional, as shown in the table below.

Worker’s FGTS balanceHow many % of the balance can be withdrawnAdditional installment that the worker can receiveFull withdrawal on the lane floorFull withdrawal at the top of the range
Up to BRL 50050%0—–BRL 250
From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,00040%BRL 50BRL 250BRL 450
From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,00030%BRL 150BRL 450BRL 1,650
From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,00020%BRL 650BRL 1,650BRL 2,650
From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,00015%BRL 1,150BRL 2,650BRL 3,400
From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,00010%BRL 1,900BRL 3,400BRL 3,900
Above BRL 20,000.015%BRL 2,900BRL 3,900unlimited

How to join the loot-birthday

As disclosed by Caixa Econômica Federal, joining the withdrawal-birthday can be done through the FGTS application, available for Android and iOS cell phones, or through the FGTS website fgts.caixa.gov.br.

It is worth remembering that joining the withdrawal-birthday is optional, that is, the worker must verify or not whether it is worth joining the modality.

It is also worth remembering that by joining the withdrawal-anniversary, which allows the annual withdrawal of part of the balance, the worker loses the right to withdrawal-withdrawal, when he is dismissed without just cause.

However, all other labor funds, such as the 40% fine, continue to be the right of the worker who adhered to the modality.

In addition, the worker will remain protected and may use the FGTS to enter a property, or for withdrawal in case of retirement or serious illness.

