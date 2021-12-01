Campeoanto Brasileiro: Atlético-MG “seca” rival this Tuesday (30) and could end the night as champion

O Atlético-MG is at home this Tuesday (30), but some teams enter the field to complete some rounds of the brazilian. The situation is like this, due to the need to change the calendar. But, even the Rooster not stepping on the lawns, will have reasons to keep an eye on a game to participate. Depending on the score, even celebrate.

If the Flamengo, which faces the Ceará, at 20h, in the Maracanã, don’t win the voice, O rooster will be the new champion of Brazilian championship and it could let out a screeching scream exactly 50 years ago. The fact only happened once, in 1971. head and his followers will have the chance to make the history of alvinegro Minas Gerais.

Even if the crimson black win your duel against the Ceará, O Atlético-MG you won’t have to wait that long for the upcoming title. The team from Minas will take to the field on Thursday, February 2, at 6 pm, at Arena Fonte Nova, to face the Bahia, in a late 32nd round match. Depending only on you, you need the positive result to secure the cup, if you haven’t already won it.

O rooster still have two more duels, in addition to the Bahia, ahead. Will still have the Red Bull Bragantino, at home, and the Guild – in the fight against relegation – out. At the moment, Atlético-MG has 78 points, 11 more than the vice-leader.