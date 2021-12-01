Campinense signs striker Olávio, one of Brazil’s top scorers in the 2021 season | from Campinas

Abhishek Pratap 8 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Campinense signs striker Olávio, one of Brazil’s top scorers in the 2021 season | from Campinas 7 Views

Olávio is very popular in Ceará football, but, specifically in this last season, he emerged as one of the great highlights of the year, being one of the five top scorers in Brazil in 2021, with 26 goals scored. There were 14 goals in the Ceará Championship, eight in Serie D, two in Serie C and two in the Farres Lopes Cup.

The good performance by the Ceará team this year drew the attention of Serie C clubs, and Olávio ended up being loaned to Volta Redonda, where he played in eight matches, swinging the net twice. After the end of Serie D, in which Atlético-CE, even without having Olávio in the final stretch of the competition, managed to gain access, Águia da Precabura announced the return of the loan, even claiming to have the striker in the season. 2022, but Campinense acted and took the top scorer from the city of Horizonte team.

Olávio joins goalkeeper José Arthur, right-back André Mascena and defensive midfielder Magno in the signings made by Raposa so far. In addition to 14 other players who have had their contracts renewed. Raposa’s board intends to start the pre-season on December 15, in preparation for the full year, with Copa do Brasil, Copa do Nordeste, Campeonato Paraibano and Série C of the Campeonato Brasileiro.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Abel Ferreira is an option to eventually replace Bielsa at Leeds

With the future open at Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira appears on the list of names that …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved