Campinense signs striker Olávio, one of Brazil’s top scorers in the 2021 season | from Campinas

Olávio is very popular in Ceará football, but, specifically in this last season, he emerged as one of the great highlights of the year, being one of the five top scorers in Brazil in 2021, with 26 goals scored. There were 14 goals in the Ceará Championship, eight in Serie D, two in Serie C and two in the Farres Lopes Cup.

The good performance by the Ceará team this year drew the attention of Serie C clubs, and Olávio ended up being loaned to Volta Redonda, where he played in eight matches, swinging the net twice. After the end of Serie D, in which Atlético-CE, even without having Olávio in the final stretch of the competition, managed to gain access, Águia da Precabura announced the return of the loan, even claiming to have the striker in the season. 2022, but Campinense acted and took the top scorer from the city of Horizonte team.