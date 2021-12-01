Campos Neto: Auxílio Brasil bank solution charged a ‘very high’ price in terms of credibility | Economy

Campos Neto made the statement while participating in an event organized by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febrabran).

The government is betting on the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios to pay for Brazil Aid. The text limits the annual payment of the Union’s debts and changes the inflation period for calculating the spending ceiling. The estimate of the economic area is that, if approved, the text could make room for more than R$106 billion in the budget.

“What was done to promote this continuation of the aid program, we paid a very high price in terms of credibility for a tax deviation that I don’t think is that big. But there is a perception that the way it was done shook the framework tax that existed,” declared Campos Neto.

The PEC dos Precatório has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies and is being analyzed by the Senate. According to the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the expectation is to vote on the proposal this week.

Calculation by the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI) shows that, if approved, the PEC dos Precatório can generate a “snowball” of R$ 850 billion in unpaid court orders until 2026.

Perceptions about the economy

Commenting this Tuesday on the pessimistic perceptions of economic agents regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy in 2022, Campos Neto stated that the biggest doubt is about Brazil’s capacity to grow “structurally”, at around 2.5% and with interest rates at a level from 6% to 7%.

“What started to enter into this risk premium is this doubt about our ability to grow structurally,” he said.

The president of the Central Bank also said that the two elements that contribute to the structural growth of the Brazilian economy are the continuity of the reform agenda and fiscal credibility.

“Here is the message that we are in this process of normalizing global interest rates, where you withdraw liquidity from the emerging world and, at the same time, we have our local noises, local challenges. That is why it is so important to advance on this agenda of reforms, of credibility”, declared Campos Neto.

“We don’t have the resources to leave, to generate growth with public resources, we need private resources. So, we need credibility, we need to have a political union around generating efficiency and productivity in the coming years,” he added.

About the new variant of Covid-19, Campos Neto assessed that omicron is advancing in countries where the percentage of vaccination is low. Therefore, he defended the advancement of immunization in the world.