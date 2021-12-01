Can you use expired cosmetics? Can it harm your health? Understand – 11/30/2021

Would you eat something out of date? Doctors recommend that you do not do this, because, although some expired foods may be edible, this does not exclude the fact that they are also prone to the action of fungi and bacteria harmful to human health, in addition to substances of their own composition that begin to deteriorate, potentially causing serious poisoning. With cosmetics, it can be said that this principle is more or less the same.

“Out of validity, they should not be used. Efficacy may decrease, in addition to the possibility of causing harm”, warns Luciana Ribeiro, dermatologist and professor of postgraduate studies at Ipemed (Institute of Research and Medical Education), at Afya Educacional. She continues that, just like in food, the expiry date printed on the package refers to the product while it remains sealed.

However, some brands may identify an expiration date by opening. After having already used the cosmetic, to find out how long it is possible to take advantage of it, look on its packaging for a drawing of an open bottle and the indication of time. But, in case it appears, for example, that a shampoo whose expiration date after opening indicates 12 months, even if its closed expiration date is longer, the expiration date that expires first should be considered.

Won but seems safe

The validity of a cosmetic, be it moisturizer, soap, anti-sick cream, makeup, whatever, is determined based on the time of action of the substance that will promote the desired effect (active ingredient) and preservatives, added to products to prevent its deterioration and contamination. Generally, when the shelf life expires then changes in color, odor and/or texture are noticed, but not always.

Image: iStock

“Many times, we think that if the expired product maintains its characteristics, it is safe to use, but this is not true. In addition to having no effect, it may be contaminated, as it has lost the action of its preservative, and this cannot be evaluated just by observing the organoleptic characteristics”, explains Carolina Milanez, dermatologist at the Hospital Heliópolis (SP) and specialist by the SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology).

It is not possible to rely only on appearance, as the opposite can also occur, that is, what seems to be unsafe for use may be. Milanez continues that some renowned brands with strict quality control specify in the package insert that any color changes in cosmetics do not necessarily mean the loss of their effectiveness, but provided that this occurs within the expiration date and respecting the conditions of use and conservation .

dos and don’ts

No product expires exactly on the date established on the label, but, according to experts, until the expiry date the manufacturers are responsible. On the other hand, after maturity, any adverse reaction that may occur will certainly not have their support.

Therefore, the recommendation, in unison, is that the validity has passed, discard. And this also applies to cosmetics that are about to expire but have spoiled for lack of care.

Image: iStock

Antioxidants such as vitamin C are most at risk, depending on how they are stored. In addition to not leaving the cosmetic exposed to the sun, do not handle it with unwashed hands, so as not to contaminate it.

In fact, when it comes to face creams, makeup and even moisturizers with a wider opening, the use of spatulas is recommended, instead of the fingers themselves. They, like brushes, need to be clean and dry beforehand.

Have more. “Thinking about the health safety of the skin, when the validity cannot be guaranteed [por exemplo, se ela apagou completamente da embalagem ou a caixa se perdeu faz tempo], the product should not be used”, informs Maria Elisa Rosa, doctor in health sciences, dermatologist and vice president of the SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology), Bahia section, part of the Central Nacional Unimed network, in Salvador.

I’ll use it anyway…

Anyone who uses out-of-date cosmetics (a situation that can be very common when you get a birthday, Christmas, secret friend, many products, which end up accumulated and not used in time) or, within the deadline, but spoiled, are subject to have the most varied damage.

From skin redness and irritant or allergic contact dermatitis, whose symptoms include itching, burning and peeling, to infections and, in the long run, even cancer.

Image: swissmediavision/iStock

“Using expired sunscreen, for example, leads to skin burns. Products for the eye area, such as pencils and mascara, if used already expired, can cause irritation, conjunctivitis and inflammation in the region of the eyes and eyelid edges [blefarite]”, warns Luciana Ribeiro.

On the other hand, the reaction of using expired insect repellent, which does not protect properly, can add to the allergy caused by possible stings and make the situation worse.

Oxidized perfumes and deodorants, in addition to having altered odor and color, also predispose skin allergies and blemishes, which can increase mainly with citrus formula and when exposed to the sun. Not to mention that they cause even more sweating and do not block the bad smell in the armpits.

Bad smell, pH change in the skin and genitals and infections can also be consequences for those who use hygiene products, such as soaps and shampoos, expired. In times of pandemic, they are completely ineffective in sanitizing and eliminating viruses. Just to let you know.