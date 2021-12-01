Carille hopes to stay in 2022: “I see Santos getting ready without needing much”

Coach Fábio Carille hopes to continue at Santos in 2022.

The coach avoided talking about the future at Peixe because of the fight against relegation in the Brazilian Championship. Now, with the team in 11th place, he is waiting for a definition from football executive Edu Dracena.

“I didn’t want to talk myself because the moment was very delicate. We’re not free mathematically with 46 points, but we know it’s hard to fall. We have a few days before Flamengo and then we ended up with Cuiabá. I didn’t want to talk about just getting involved with 2021. But I guarantee: it was already a very great professional and personal growth in this my second job in Brazil”, said Carille, in an interview with Bandsports.

“There was talk, yes. I know they called my manager. Both Edu Dracena and the president. But I avoided it because of Santos’ delicate moment. I believe that now I can talk a little more, although I don’t want to. I think it’s time , it’s past time. There are nine days to the end of the season. Let’s see what happens. The whole committee and I are very happy. I believe there will be no difficulties and it will be easy. I see Santos settling in the pre-season without need a lot of things,” he added.

Fábio Carille’s contract complies with CLT rules, with no termination fine or pre-stipulated term. Verbally, however, the agreement with President Andres Rueda was until December 2022.

Leave your comment