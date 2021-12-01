CCJ approves PEC dos Precatórios, which goes to the Plenary — News Senate

The Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate approved this Tuesday (30), by 16 votes to 10, the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 23/2021, known as PEC dos Precatório. The matter was sent to the Plenary.

The PEC frees up fiscal space in 2022, estimated at R$106 billion, for the payment of the Auxílio Brasil social program, successor to Bolsa Família, through the payment of precatory payments in installments and the change in the method for calculating the expenditure ceiling provided for in Constitutional Amendment 95. Precatório are debts of the Union, states, municipalities and the Federal District, the “federative entities”, determined by definitive court decision. They can be related to taxes, salary issues or any other cause.

During the meeting, the PEC rapporteur and government leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), announced that he had accepted, in whole or in part, 17 amendments proposed by the senators, altering the most controversial parts of the opinion. By agreement of the leaders, the highlights that would be voted on in the CCJ were withdrawn and it was agreed that the discussion regarding the final text will continue until the deliberation of the Plenary.

— We are permanently open to dialogue, to understanding, until the moment of voting in the Plenary, because the objective is to build this broader majority — highlighted Bezerra right at the beginning of the meeting.

The president of the CCJ, senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), even suspended the meeting for two hours, so that an agreement could be reached on the final text that would allow for approval by the collegiate. Among other claims, several senators claimed that the payment of food court orders (resulting from lawsuits related to salaries, pensions or retirement pensions), on which creditors often depend for their own subsistence, be explicitly guaranteed in the PEC. Another request from the senators was the guarantee that the fiscal space created by the PEC is used only for the payment of social benefits, and not for other purposes, in an election year.

Precatory

The debate at this Tuesday’s meeting focused most of the time on the solution chosen to create the fiscal space, the subdivision of court orders — a measure that, according to opponents, undermines investor confidence in Brazil’s public accounts. Older senators in the House, including Alvaro Dias (Podemos-PR) and Esperidião Amin (PP-SC), recalled that throughout history several laws and amendments to the Constitution have been passed, postponing the payment of court orders, with negative consequences for the economy from the country.

— One of the evils of public administration is this strategy of rolling, of transferring responsibility to tomorrow. That’s what we do here,” Alvaro lamented.

Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ) praised the rapporteur’s work and recalled that “nothing is simple in recent years that Brazil has faced”:

— We cannot expect calm seas in the middle of a storm. The solution that the reporter found is the best option I could see.

Brazil Aid

Authors of a global substitute for the PEC, Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE), José Aníbal (PSDB-SP) and Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR) insisted that it would not be necessary to change the spending ceiling rule to pay for Auxílio Brasil. The substitute solved the issue by removing from the ceiling, exceptionally in 2022, the expenses with court orders.

Oriovisto also criticized the approval by the Senate, the day before, of the regulation of the rapporteur’s amendments to the Budget (PRN 4/2021). Combined, the two initiatives, in his opinion, reduce the transparency of public accounts:

— There is no need to make this whole mess to give Aid Brazil. Something else hangs in the air that this mess hides. Yesterday, [aprovou-se] National Congress resolution that was the most confusing I’ve ever seen in my life. These attempts at writing that no one understands are simply protected in the dark. They are on purpose! he lamented.

Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) and Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) reiterated the importance of explaining the permanent nature of payment for social programs. For the senator, the report “leaves gaps” that do not guarantee the perpetuity of Auxílio Brasil.

Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG) insisted on the need to exclude food court orders from subdivisions.

— We are ensuring payment now, in the sequence, of any and all food orders. We estimate approximately R$ 8 billion in court orders in this situation – guaranteed the rapporteur, Bezerra.

Another concern of the senators, among them Otto Alencar (PSD-BA) and Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO), attended by Fernando Bezerra Coelho, was to prioritize the payment of court orders related to the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Valorization of Teaching Fundef (Fundef), used largely to supplement teachers’ salaries.

Otto asked the rapporteur for a guarantee that the Chamber of Deputies will approve the text as the Senate approves. Bezerra assured that he has been talking to the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, for this to happen — for an amendment to the Constitution to be promulgated, the same text must be approved in both Legislative Houses.