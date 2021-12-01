CCJ of the Senate approves PEC of Precatório; text goes to plenary | Policy

The Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate approved this Tuesday (30), by 16 votes to 10, the proposal to amend the Constitution known as the PEC dos Precatório. The text goes to the Senate plenary.

The PEC is the government’s main bet to support the Auxílio Brasil social program. The economic team claims that, if approved, the proposal should make room for more than R$106 billion in the budget.

Among other points, the PEC of Precatório:

limits the annual payment of federal debts recognized by the courts;

changes the inflation calculation period that readjusts the spending ceiling.

The PEC reporter, senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE) said he will ask the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to guide the proposal in plenary this Tuesday. Until the last update of this article, there was no definition on the date.

Bezerra made a series of changes in relation to the text approved by the Chamber of Deputies (see more details below). If the Senate plenary approves the amendments, the PEC must be voted on again by the Chamber.

Earlier this Tuesday, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, stated that the PEC dos Precatórios is the “least bad” option for Brazil at the moment.

Also on Tuesday, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, declared that the solution found by the government to fund Auxílio Brasil charged a “very high” price in terms of credibility.

Calculation released on Monday (29) by the Independent Fiscal Institution, linked to the Senate, states that the PEC dos Precatórios can generate a “snowball” of R$ 850 billion in unpaid court-ordered debts until 2026.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said he is waiting for a contact from the PEC rapporteur, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), to decide when the text approved by the CCJ will be voted on in the main plenary of the House. According to Pacheco, this could happen this Tuesday.

“The intention is: I wait for the rapporteur to position me in relation to the broader agreement. It may be that a senator asks for more time to carry out the assessment, then it would not be today [terça, 30]. If there is a positive signal from the rapporteur, we can put it on today’s Senate agenda and approve this PEC, which is very important to be approved because it is the solution of the precatoria and is the fiscal space of the social program, the Auxílio Brasil,” he said Pacheco.

Bezerra is negotiating with party leaders the possibility of linking the entire open fiscal space with the PEC, around R$106 billion, to mandatory expenditures linked to social programs such as Auxílio Brasil.

Supporters of the PEC believe that, with this concession, there will be enough votes to approve the text, since the link is a demand of several senators. Lawmakers want to prevent the fiscal space opened up by the PEC from being a “blank check” for government spending in 2022, an election year.

For the approval of a PEC in the Senate, the votes of 49 senators are required in two rounds of voting. If the text is approved with the changes, it will have to go back to the Chamber of Deputies. If there is an agreement, the conclusion of the analysis can also take place on Tuesday.

Permanent Brazil Aid

The proposal in the CCJ provides for a change in the Constitution in order to include in the text that “reducing the socioeconomic vulnerability of families in situations of poverty or extreme poverty” must be the objective of social assistance provided to those who need it.

According to the rapporteur, Fernando Bezerra, this measure will give permanent character to Auxílio Brasil.

The definition that Auxílio Brasil would not be a transitory program was a demand of senators during the negotiations in Bezerra for the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios. Parliamentarians pointed out the possibility that the program would have electoral purposes and last only until 2022.

The text, however, does not define what will be the source of funds that will fund the program In the next years.

Bezerra’s report states that it is not possible “to define its sources of funding from the year 2023 onwards”. The Ministry of Economy claims not to have found the source of the funds.

According to the report, the creation of the permanent Auxílio Brasil is “exempted from the observance of legal limitations regarding the creation, expansion or improvement of government action that entails an increase in expenditure”.

The measure was the target of criticism from senators, who pointed to a “dribble” to the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF).

Senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), rapporteur for the Senate of the PEC dos Precatórios

This Tuesday, Bezerra presented a complement to the proposal, determining that “the limits, conditions, access rules and other requirements” of the permanent program will be determined until December 31, 2022.

The new text also determines that the regulation “is exempt from the observance of legal limitations regarding the creation, expansion or improvement of government action that entails an increase in expenditure”.

According to the rapporteur, the measure causes the “exceptionality” on the LRF is exclusive for 2022.

“For subsequent years, it is necessary to meet the requirements of the Fiscal Responsibility Law”, stated the rapporteur.

Bezerra also defined the percentages of payment of court orders referring to the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education (Fundef).

The text provides a schedule for the payment of three annual installments, with the payment of:

40% until April 30, 2022;

30% until August 31, 2023;

30% until December 31, 2024.

There is also a forecast that the revenues should be applied “in the maintenance and development of public elementary education and in the enhancement of teaching”.

In a last-minute change, Bezerra accepted a request from senators on Tuesday and decided to exclude Fundef’s court orders from the calculation of the expenditure ceiling. The measure, according to him, makes room for R$ 10 billion for the payment of food court orders.

Bezerra also included in the report the creation of a mixed commission in Congress, made up of deputies and senators, to carry out an analysis of the payment of court orders over a period of one year.

The collegiate will have the cooperation of the National Council of Justice and the support of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) and will have, among its attributions, ascertaining the performance of the Executive bodies responsible for judicial representation and for monitoring the tax risks arising from the ongoing lawsuits.