CCJ of the Senate Saturday André Mendonça, nominated by Bolsonaro to the STF; follow up

The Federal Senate’s Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ) holds, this Wednesday (1), the hearing of the former Minister of Justice and of the General Advocacy of the Union André Mendonça, nominated by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for a seat on the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The session is scheduled for 9:00 am (Brasilia time). Follow the video above live.

André Mendonça was nominated for the vacancy of Marco Aurélio Mello in July, but the process has not moved in the legislative house since then, amid resistance from the president of the CCJ, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), who preferred other options for the position. The one chosen by Bolsonaro is evangelical and represents a campaign promise by the president to his religious supporters.

Over the course of nearly four months, senators demanded the nominee’s hearing. Amid strong pressure from evangelical groups, government officials and parliamentary colleagues, Alcolumbre relented and included the deliberation on the nomination of André Mendonça for this week of “concentrated effort”, in which senators vote on nominations from various authorities.

Senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA) was the rapporteur for the nomination of Mendonça, who, despite her attitude of confronting the federal government, tends to present a favorable opinion to the movement.

The parliamentarian, who is an evangelical, said that the choice of her name for such a mission is a demonstration of respect for the female bench and for religious diversity. It is the first time a senator has reported a nomination to the Supreme Court.

Despite public demands made by Bolsonaro and allies for holding the hearing in Mendonça, the assessment behind the scenes is that the government has not mobilized to guarantee votes in favor of the nomination. Parliamentarians report that the “melee” was mostly done by evangelical groups, being the first effort to avoid the emptying of the session this Wednesday (1).

For André Mendonça to be nominated for the seat on the Federal Supreme Court, the support of 41 of the 81 senators in a secret ballot in the plenary is necessary. The voting environment is still considered uncertain by some parliamentarians.

