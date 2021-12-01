Central Bank wants Real Digital focused on tokenization and DeFi and announces the Lift Challenge for companies to present projects to CBDC

Closing the webinar “Technologies for issuance and compatibility with existing arrangements”, the president of the Central Bank of Brazil, Roberto Campos Neto, announced the launch of the Lift Challenge, which will be a special edition of Lift Lab with a specific focus on testing potential Real Digital use cases.

In this way, national companies, including cryptocurrency exchanges, they can forward proposals, MVP, to the testing BC for Real Digital.

According to Campos Neto, the objective of this challenge will be to evaluate use cases of Real Digital, as well as its technological and focuses on use cases of smart payments in an online environment that can offer, for example, features such as:

Delivery against Payment (DvP), aimed at the settlement of transactions with digital assets, both native to the digital environment and tokenized;

Payment against Payment (PvP), aimed at the exchange between currencies; the Internet of Things (IoT), aimed at algorithmic settlement or directly between machines;

Decentralized Finance (DeFi), aimed at protocols with settlement based on a CBDC and bearing in mind the compliance and supervision requirements established in the standard.

“The Real Digital initiative is a response to the rapid progress of digital transformation and society’s demand for native means of settlement in a new environment. the conditions for important efficiency gains to be achieved,” stated Campos Neto.

Real Digital

Also according to Campos Neto, the creation of Real Digital is an evolutionary process, where risks and opportunities must be constantly evaluated.

“We still have a long way to go and, always open to dialogue, I am sure that we will reach a solution that benefits our entire society,” he pointed out.

The BC president, during his presentation, made a point of highlighting that Brazil, over the last few decades, has invested to offer quick, cheap and inclusive means of payment.

In this line, according to him, Pix is ​​the greatest exponent of this evolution of our payment structure, with an adoption rate much higher than expected and has served to make people’s lives easier, in addition to having changed the way small entrepreneurs and informal workers run their businesses.

“We hope that, like Pix, Real Digital can become part of people’s daily lives: what is used in conjunction with bank accounts, payment accounts, cards and cash; and what helps to diversify the portfolio of means of payment available to citizens,” he said.

