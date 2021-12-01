Chairman of the board of Cruzeiro sees the way open for a change in the bylaws

The chairman of the deliberative council of Cruzeiro, Nagib Simões, spoke with the reporter from Super.FC about the chat that took place this Monday night (29), at the Barro Preto club, where board members were able to ask questions and hear clarifications from investors about the transformation into SAF.

On social networks, many fans were concerned about the need for a board decision to change the percentage of heavenly capital so that potential investors can become majority shareholders of Raposa, increasing the share, which is currently at 49%, while the another 51% are from the club.

Nagib explained the steps of this change process, pointing out the responsibility that passes to President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues. Nagib highlighted that the possibility is that this meeting could be scheduled until December 20th, streamlining the rite of change in the statute for presentation to investors. A call notice is already being prepared. The chairman’s opinion is that the percentages need to be changed.

“To change the percentages, it is necessary to change the bylaws. It is up to the president of Cruzeiro to call a general meeting with associates and council members. They will vote on this change. It is not just the council. There will be from 3,000 to 4,000 people. to mark this is Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, and I believe that this can happen until the 20th of December, breaking out on the 22nd, because afterwards it becomes difficult to mark anything. I believe in this date, due to the demand and all that remains is to change the percentage”, declared Nagib.

“We still don’t know the numbers. Whether it’s going to be a 65%/35%, 70%/30% ratio. I believe it will stay with that, even because the investor has to be the majority, 20% of the profit will return to Cruzeiro for debt payment. The other guarantees will continue, colors, coat of arms, Cruzeiro assets, training centers, everything remains as it is. Everything will be protected. What will change is the percentage”, stresses the chairman of the board.

The director also indicated confidence that the change in percentage has everything to happen without major problems. “I felt very firm, the companies involved gave us everything we needed. I even say that advisers who were against it, left there with another thought. Pedro Mesquita, from XP Investimentos, went there personally and this gives even more credibility. I believe that we’re going to approve. There is no other way out. We need this investor in the club until March,” concluded Nagib.

