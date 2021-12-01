Charlie Brown Jr. Guitarists Say Son Doesn’t Respect Chorão and Will Release New Songs Recorded By Vocalist Before He Dies | Santos and Region

Former Charlie Brown Jr. Thiago Castanho and Marcao Britto spoke exclusively with the g1 to comment on the allegations made by Chorão’s son, Alexandre Abrão, during an interview published last week. In it, Alexandre says that his father left an “unpayable” debt with the record company to buy the rights of the other members. Both deny Alexandre and say he “let the ego stand out in the memory of his own father” with copyright disputes and public claims (see video above).

Alexandre has a project that involved ex-guitarists, with the aim of returning the band to the stage, to continue his father’s legacy. The band would go on tour next year, but he said his father’s former classmates broke up with him after July.

“They say I wasn’t one thing, I wasn’t another, that I was petty. But the truth is that I was never contacted by them for absolutely nothing. Nobody said: ‘I need you to do this, or I’ll leave'”, he said Alexander. He also claimed that the two would have entered the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) with the brands that his father had: CBJR and C.Brown Jr.

See below the five main points raised by Alexandre about the ex-CBJr:

Alexandre Abrão’s interview took place after a written statement published by the duo, disclosing the reasons why both were leaving the project, citing discredit to the band and company coercions. Since then, Alexandre and the guitarists haven’t had any more contact.

About the decision to publicly rebut his allegations, Thiago Castanho says it was necessary, given the direction the manager’s interviews took, involving the names of the musicians in a series of stories of copyright disputes and alleged refusals of work by the band. “We took this decision to defend ourselves, in the name of our history and of our fans. In the name of all the guys who like our work”, explains Castanho.

1 of 3 Marcão Britto and Thiago Castanho talk about recent controversies involving Chorão’s son — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Marcão Britto and Thiago Castanho talk about recent controversies involving Chorão’s son — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In videos published on his social networks, Marcão Britto even called Alexandre “scrotum” and “arrogant”, while Thiago Castanho told his version about the accusation of keeping the businessman imprisoned in a bathroom during a concert, after an argument, and quoted Alexander’s “tantrums”. Both denied the manager’s claims about the copyright dispute and the band’s debts left by their father.

In an interview with g1 this Tuesday (30), Thiago said that, contrary to what Abrão claimed, he was not contacted shortly before the statements were made public. “That’s not true. He tried to contact some of the band, but he didn’t try to contact me,” he said.

The musicians were emphatic when they said that they do not intend to work with Alexandre again in the near future. “This whole situation was created by Alexandre himself,” said Thiago.

“Alexander has no respect for his father. He even puts his ego in front of his father’s memory. I think he wants to appear more than the band, more than anything else”, says Thiago Carvalho.

“It’s absurd that this is happening. After so long, he doesn’t have the slightest respect for the people who built this story. That’s the balance Alexandre leaves behind. A lack of maturity, common sense, of commitment to one’s own his father’s work”, says Marcão Britto.

2 of 3 Thiago Castanho, former guitarist for Charlie Brown Jr., published a video denying Chorão’s son Alexandre Abrão — Photo: Reproduction Thiago Castanho, ex-guitarist of Charlie Brown Jr., published a video denying Chorão’s son, Alexandre Abrão — Photo: Reproduction

30 Years of Charlie Brown Jr.

The band celebrates 30 years in 2022. In celebration, the two musicians intend to go on tour with shows throughout Brazil, even if Alexandre is no longer involved. “Let’s do it. It’s the story of my life, Thiago’s life. Let’s celebrate without Alexandre”, says Marcão.

Thiago, however, explains that this is not an exclusion of Chorão’s son, but rather a decision taken after the recent controversies. “We’re not taking Alexandre out of anything. He took attitudes where we saw that he doesn’t have the flair to do what he does. He should quit the profession […] and let us enjoy it”, he completes.

The shows are expected to take place in the same year that the band’s new songs will be released. To g1, Marcão said that he found the recordings – which he called “relics” – during a tidying up in his studio. The recordings have the voice of Chorão, and should be made public soon.

However, even they are involved in the controversy. The guitarist said that Alexandre was the first to know about the treasure found, but showed no interest in the material. “I only got cold answers on the phone,” he recalls.

3 of 3 Members of the band Charlie Brown Jr. pose for photo in 1997. In the photo, guitarist Thiago Castanho, vocalist Chorão, bassist Champignon, drummer Renato Pelado and guitarist Marcão — Photo: Julio Vilela/Estadão Content Members of the band Charlie Brown Jr. pose for a photo in 1997. In the photo, guitarist Thiago Castanho, vocalist Chorão, bassist Champignon, drummer Renato Pelado and guitarist Marcão — Photo: Julio Vilela/Estadão