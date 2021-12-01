Check out how to avoid losing unemployment insurance

Unemployment insurance is by law for all workers who work from CLT, the benefit offers financial assistance to those dismissed without just cause.

Government assistance is divided between 3 and up to 5 monthly installments, and may vary according to the length of work determined by the company. In case the employee is dismissed from the company after 24 months of work, he can receive up to 3 installments of the insurance.

If the employee leaves the company for at least 12 months of work, he can receive up to 4 installments of insurance.

And if the worker leaves for at least 6 months of work, he will receive up to 5 installments of unemployment insurance.

Continue with the article and see more about how to avoid losing unemployment insurance.

Who can receive unemployment insurance

Importantly, it provides the benefit to workers who fit the requirement that the Government has imposed.

Check below the main requirements to receive unemployment insurance.

First, formalized workers and domestic workers fired without just cause or with indirect dismissal.

Workers with a suspended contract as a result of a qualification program or course offered by the company.

Closed Fishermen

Workers who were rescued from slavery or similar conditions.

Not having another source of income to support themselves and their families

Not receiving any Social Security benefits, except death or accident assistance.

Being unemployed while receiving the benefit

Finally, not having a dismissal for cause.

The worker, being listed in any of these requirements, can receive government assistance with peace of mind.

How to apply for unemployment insurance?

Therefore, unemployment insurance is requested within the period provided for by law. Thus, from 7 days after dismissal, the worker has up to 120 days to apply.

But there may be cases that may vary according to the law. Therefore, check:

Housekeeper: you have the 7th to the 90th day, counting from the date of dismissal, to apply for the benefit;

you have the 7th to the 90th day, counting from the date of dismissal, to apply for the benefit; Professional fisherman: during closed season, within 120 days from the date of commencement of the ban;

during closed season, within 120 days from the date of commencement of the ban; Rescued worker: until the 90th day from the date of redemption.

Finally, due to the pandemic, the Unemployment Insurance application is made online, on the Gov.br platform, where it contains more information on the subject.

So, now that you know how to avoid losing unemployment insurance, forward this article to a friend who will also enjoy reading about it.

Did you like the post? Want to know more? Check out: Find out which diseases make retirement possible