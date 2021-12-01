Check out the results of Quina 5718 and Dupla Sena 2304 this Tuesday (11/30)

Check out the results of Quina 5718 and Dupla Sena 2304 this Tuesday (11/30)

posted on 11/30/2021 7:51 PM / updated on 11/30/2021 8:45 PM

(credit: Reproduction)


(credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Tuesday night (30/11), five lotteries: Quina’s 5718 contests; 2304 of the Double Seine; 2385 from Lotofácil; the 1719 of Timemania and the 537 of the Day of Luck. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 23.5 million, had the following numbers drawn: 06-20-56-57-62.
The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 2.6 million, presented the following result: 02-13-29-43-44-61-70. The team of the heart is the Botafogo, from Rio de Janeiro.
The amount of Timemania winners and the proration can be checked here.

double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 10-13-30-33-37-41 in the first draw; 02-06-10-12-46-48 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$1.8 million.
The number of Dupla Sena winners and the prorating can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-03-10-11-12-13-16-17-18-21-22-23-24.
The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 500 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 08-11-13-19-22-24-28. the lucky month is August.
The number of Lucky Day winners and the proration can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast:

