Check out the situation of Flamengo players who can go free and at the end of their contract until 2022

The end of the season at Flamengo will open the agenda for discussions about the squad for 2022. And before thinking about reinforcements, the board needs to work on the end of the contracts of the athletes who are currently on the squad.

The most urgent case is that of defender Bruno Viana, who ends the loan in December 2021 and will be placed back on the market. There is an option to renew the loan, as Braga, who lent it, does not want the player back.

Another player near the end of the bond is goalkeeper César, who has recovered from surgery and stayed on to act this season. The contract ends in April 2022 and it will be released.

Only Max and João Lucas returned from loan in January, transferred to Cuiabá.

However, in 2022, a number of players from the current squad have their situations to define.

Loans from Thiago Maia, Andreas and Kenedy expire in the middle of the year.

It is not yet known whether the trio will remain, as the purchase price is high.

At the end of the 2022 season, the contracts of Vitinho, Piris da Motta, Renê and Rodinei expire.

Six months before, they will be able to sign pre-contracts with other clubs and leave for free.

There is currently no conversation for renewal. The intention is to try to make an advantageous sale, at least from Piris and Rodinei.

Valued after the outstanding 2021 season, Vitinho is the one with the best chance of renewing.

The renewal of Arrascaeta, whose contract expires only in 2023, is on the agenda for the day until the end of the year. He must sign by 2026 and have a salary adjustment.