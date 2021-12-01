Check the horoscope of all signs for this Wednesday, the 1st

It’s a turning point day! December arrives with everything and in a final rush. First thing in the morning, the waning moon enters the transforming sign of Scorpio, bringing a lot of will and strength to turn pages. in harmony with the grand Jupiter – the patroness of the waters and the star that moves more quickly in the sky -, evokes wisdom and magic.

To further complement the aura of mysticism, the psychic planet Neptune changes direction in the sky. Retrograde since June, from the perspective of those who look at it from here at Earth, the ruler of the unconscious and the oceans is direct, walking in the same apparent direction as the other planets.

Accustomed to illusions, Neptune is also the patron of dreams and daydreams. The end of its retrogradation period – a phenomenon that is an optical illusion – is quite symbolic and providential. It’s time to wake up and realize: the year 2021 is really coming to an end. And as every end of the cycle also represents a renewal, it is necessary to think about new dreams: those that will be realized in 2022.

Perhaps that’s why this shift in Neptune’s direction happens with the Moon in tension with the mighty Pluto and then with the responsible Saturn. Dreaming costs nothing, but for dreams to be converted into projects, it is necessary to have Plutonian strength and Saturnian firmness.

Is that you? Do you already know how you’re going to turn your dreams into concrete projects next year?

Watch: the waning moon can be seen for a very short time and only by early risers! Very thin, with about 6% illumination, it appears on the eastern horizon only after 3:30 am. passing by Libra constellation, it will be next to the planet Mars, which will also be born in the east, at 4:06 am. O Sun it arrives shortly after 5:00 am, hiding the glow of the Queen of the Night and also the Red Planet.

– Tip: If you know your Ascendant, read the trends for that sign as well. Don’t know your ascendant? Calculate your Astral Map for free ON HERE!

– Also visit my website: www.virginiagaia.com.br

Aries: Let’s take it easy, Arian! You are full of energy but very impulsive. Do what needs to be done, but keep in mind that some decisions can be final.

Bull: cultivate patience with people, Taurus. You may be a little more sensitive and irritable with others. Use this energy to persuade, but without emotional outbursts.

Twins: the day promises to be productive, Gemini. Get excited and make it happen. It’s just not worth trampling on teamwork.

Cancer: the mood is intense for you, Cancerian. Be sexy without being vulgar and enjoy the day to do something for yourself too.

Lion: be close to those you like and cultivate your intimacy, leonine. In fact, take the time to enjoy your home and family more.

Virgin: You’re very active, Virgo. Take the opportunity to make contacts and update the subject. Just be careful not to expose yourself too much.

Lb: it’s time to act and put life in Libran order. Prioritize expenses and tidy up your financial life. Excellent day to cut expenses.

Scorpion: you are full of energy and very active, Scorpio intuition. Take the opportunity to take care of your body and your spirituality at the same time.

Sagittarius: the time is for reflection and wisdom, Sagittarius. Look inside and think twice before making radical decisions. Cultivate self-knowledge.

Capricorn: It’s time to think about the future, but be practical, Capricorn. It is also important to filter others’ opinions and cultivate good friendships.

Aquarium: planning and strategy are the watchwords of today, Aquarius. Use your leadership skills to act long-term.

Fishes: the day favors reflection and learning. In fact, Pisces, philosophical and even religious themes are favored. Take the opportunity to expand horizons and seek wisdom.

