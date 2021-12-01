Chevrolet do Brasil announces engine changes for 2022







Spin engine 1.8 became more efficient Photo: GM

Environmental laws are becoming more and more stringent around the world. As of 2022, the next phase of Proconve, the L7, will come into force in Brazil, establishing stricter emission limits, aiming at reducing air pollution and saving fuel. With that, some automakers need to make some adjustments to the current engines to adapt to the new rules. In the case of Chevrolet, the American brand announced that it intends to reduce gas emissions from its models by up to 43%.

Approved in 2018, the new stage of Proconve changes parameters, the classification of vehicles and imposes stricter limits for zero km cars and light commercial vehicles in Brazil. In addition to requiring vehicles to undergo emissions testing under real traffic conditions, the L7 phase also requires increasing emissions durability to 160,000 km or 10 years, double the current specification.

“GM has announced its commitment to becoming a carbon neutral company by 2040 and we are moving forward globally in this direction. An important part of this process is to make our combustion vehicles more and more sustainable until the market migrates to 100% electric cars, the only zero emission ones”, says Santiago Chamorro, president of GM South America.





S10 diesel engine also gained new features Photo: GM / Disclosure

For the Proconve L7, GM claims that it invested from product research and development to the updating of the assembly line, since the engines underwent modifications in important systems. Among the novelties, the 1.8 flex engine used in the Chevrolet Spin was the one that had the most changes. The main one is the end of the cold starting six pack, which was replaced by heated injector nozzles.

In addition, the fuel tank also gained new filters to prevent fuel evaporation, while the new catalysts promise greater efficiency and durability. For the diesel engines that equip the Chevrolet S10 pickup truck and the Trailblazer SUV, the main novelty is the inclusion of a new filter, which cancels the emission of particulates into the atmosphere by up to 95%. Despite the modifications, Chevrolet claims the engines maintained their current horsepower and torque figures.