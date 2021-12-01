China defends ‘covid zero’ strategy as Ômicron variant spreads worldwide – International

As countries begin to re-establish border controls amid concerns about the Ômicron variant, a China celebrates its decision to maintain restrictive rules for international travel as part of its “covid zero” strategy.

Prior to the detection of the new strain, the unwavering commitment of Beijing with a policy of total elimination of the coronavirus, it made the country an isolated case when most countries moved towards the gradual opening of borders with the fall in contagions and increase in vaccination rates.

Now, as countries step back and tighten border restrictions, Chinese officials are claiming, with tinges of irony and glee, that their approach was right all along, dismissing the idea of ​​the need for drastic changes to combat the variant.

Zhong Nanshan, a leading infectious disease expert and government adviser, said in an interview with local media that China is unlikely to take additional steps while it waits for more test results.

An official statement on Ômicron released by the National Health Commission on Monday said China’s approach to preventing new outbreaks still works.

the arrival of Delta variant in China this year sparked a debate among Chinese experts over whether it was time to abandon “covid zero” and shift to a mitigation strategy to avoid economic and social collapse with each new outbreak of the virus.

Complaints of ongoing blockades affecting daily life in hard-hit places like the southwestern border town of Ruili have fueled the feeling that China would soon have to come to terms with coexistence with the virus.

While 76% of China’s population is fully vaccinated, the country is likely to stick with its strategy “until authorities are more confident that rising contagion does not affect the health care network or until it becomes unsustainable in the face of a more communicable strain “, said in a statement Mark Williams, chief economist for East Asia at Capital Economics.

A study released by China’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week weighed heavily in favor of not changing course when it found that adopting a mitigation strategy would result in severe cases that would surpass the peak of early 2020 within a year. to two days and would “have a devastating impact on China’s medical system and cause a major disaster.”

“For now, we are not ready to adopt opening strategies,” he concluded.

“The policy of encircling and eliminating covid is an indispensable tool for China to keep the pandemic under control,” said Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist for China’s CDC, at a conference hosted by the financial media agency Caijing on Sunday.

Wu estimated that China had prevented up to 260 million infections and 3 million deaths by refusing to adopt the more flexible approach taken by countries like the United States and the United Kingdom.

China’s strict entry quarantine and zero-tolerance policy must remain in place at least until the winter or spring of the Northern Hemisphere, because China cannot afford to “down” its past successes by making a mistake, he said. he.

For some Chinese commentators, being right about covid-19 policies is more than a victory for public health; it is a matter of competing political systems, and the Ômicron variant only serves to reinforce propaganda claims of the superiority of the Chinese Communist Party.

As the idea of ​​living with the virus became more common in Europe and North America, “Western media have maliciously tainted China’s ‘zero covid dynamic’ policy, believing that the costs of this approach were too high and could not be sustained. This point of view is totally incorrect”, says a text published in People’s Daily Overseas Edition, an official newspaper of the CCP, this Tuesday.

To be effective, China’s mass blockades, swab testing, and contact tracing required public buy-in, but “the comparative difficulty of Western countries in implementing quarantine policies, a major setback for epidemic prevention, must fundamentally to differences in governance systems,” he wrote Zhou Xinfa, a scholar at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and author of the article.

Criticisms of “vaccine nationalism” by richer nations in the wake of Ômicron’s arrival also represent a potential advantage to China’s ambition to be seen as a leading supplier of doses to low- and middle-income countries.

At the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that more than 1 billion doses of Chinese vaccines would be provided to Africa in the next year, including 600 million as donations, as an effort to “close the gap of immunity” on the mainland.

That would represent a significant increase from the 107 million doses delivered so far, according to Bridge Consulting, a Beijing-based research firm.