City Hall investigates suspected case of omicron variant | Rio de Janeiro

The City of Rio de Janeiro is investigating a suspected case of the omicron variant in the city. She is a woman who came from the South African city of Johannesburg and tested positive for Covid this Monday (29). The information was confirmed by the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, at a city hall event this Wednesday (1).

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) analyzes the sample to determine whether the case is of the omicron variant or not.

“We have a patient who arrived in Johannesburg on the 21st, her test was negative on the date she arrived, on the 29th she performed another routine PCR test for work, this PCR test was positive. We collected a new sample last night, we sent this sample to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation this morning,” said Soranz.

Fiocruz will genotype and verify which type of variant is present in the sample. Also according to the secretary, the patient is asymptomatic.

Three cases in São Paulo

The investigation of the suspected case in Rio de Janeiro takes place a day after the confirmation of the first three positive results of the variant in the country, by the Adolfo Lutz Institute, in São Paulo. According to the São Paulo State Health Department, the two confirmed cases are a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, from South Africa.

Both had positive results in PCR tests collected at the Einstein laboratory installed at Guarulhos International Airport on November 25th. Both had mild symptoms at the time.

The two are Brazilian missionaries, who live in South Africa and came to São Paulo to visit family members who live in the East Zone of the city of São Paulo.

In view of the positive diagnosis, the couple was instructed to remain in isolation at home. Also according to the state secretariat, both are under monitoring by the State and Municipal Surveillance of São Paulo, along with their families.