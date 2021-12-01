‘Club World is 0% in my head’

Chelsea will compete in the FIFA World Cup as current champions of UEFA Champions League

champion of Champions League of the 2020/21 season, the Chelsea will have a full calendar in early 2022. Premier League, the club will still have to split with the round of 16 of the current edition of the continental tournament and the Club World Cup.

Amidst so many competitions, therefore, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday that the FIFA Club World Cup, set to start on February 3, is still far from the thoughts of the London team.

Chelsea returns to the field this Wednesday (01), at 4:30 pm (GMT), against Watford, in the Premier League

“I still have December and January to play. So I’m not racking my brain with the Worlds, this is 0% in my head“stated the German.

“My focus is on Watford, on my choices, on rotation. We have to look forward. We will have another away game on Saturday. We don’t have a lot of recovery time, so we’re zero focused on the Worlds now“, completed.

Chelsea will enter the semifinals of the tournament and face the winner of Al-Hilal against whom they pass Auckland City vs. Al-Jazira.

Whoever reaches the final has a chance of facing Palmeiras. The Conmebol Libertadores champion will compete for a spot in the decision with Al Ahly or Monterrey.

And if the Worlds is not yet a subject for the English team, Verdão has already started thinking about the competition.

This morning, Dudu revealed, in an interview with ESPN Brazil, what alviverde players have entered into an agreement and will return from vacation early in JanuaryO.

“We came to an agreement. Two months ago, Abel brought us together in the locker room, we were worn out and asked for some time off. Then he said he would give us until January 12th when the season ended. Yesterday, we met at CT, with the committee, and we saw that it’s better to come back a few days earlier because of the Worlds. Let’s go back on the 5th”, said the ace.