CNN economics journalists are among the most admired in the country

Three economics journalists from CNN Brazil received the +Admirados award from the Economy, Business and Finance Press, promoted by Jornalistas&Cia, this Tuesday (30).

Thais Heredia, Fernando Nakagawa and Priscila Yazbek were awarded in the sixth edition of the award. Already the program CNN Brasil Business received the award for best TV for the second consecutive year. The ceremony took place in a hybrid way and the announcements took place on Tuesday.

Upon receiving the award, the journalist from CNN Priscila Yazbek stated that “the moment is difficult and challenging [para profissionais do ramo], but we have managed to explain changes every day in the PEC dos Precatórios”.

She thanked the other awardees and stated that many of them participated in her training as a journalist specializing in economics.

Thais Heredia thanked the award-winning journalists for their work and stated that understanding fiscal policy “is an exercise in citizenship”.

“Today we have to talk a lot about fiscal policy, fiscal crisis, which sounds Greek (…) Fiscal policy is the challenge for citizens. Perhaps this is our challenge for the coming years: to bring this understanding that understanding and fighting for the allocation of public resources is an exercise in citizenship”, he said.

Fernando Nakagawa, on the other hand, stated that the winning project arrived to show economic news “also for those who go to the supermarket”.

“CNN arrived in a market that had so many good people for so long. Business left a lot of my mind because I thought that, as you all do a very good journalism for those in the financial market, we had the feeling that it was necessary to do economic news also for those who go to the supermarket,” he said.

Thais Heredia, Priscila Yazbek and Fernando Nakagawa are on the daily schedule of CNN Brazil.