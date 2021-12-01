‘Common’ bacteria, H. pylori can lead to gastritis, ulcers and gastric cancer – Health

It is estimated that half of the world’s population has this bacteria living in their stomachs; in Brazil, these numbers can reach 60% or even 70% of people (photo: Freepik) The new coronavirus pandemic has raised the health alert at the most and most of the world’s population has been doing their part when it comes to personal hygiene, in foods and environments. Still, it’s always good to remember that it’s not just because of COVID-19 that we have to protect ourselves from infections. For example, did you know that if you live with someone else, either you or she must have the H. Pylori bacteria inhabiting your stomach? Not to be alarmed in most cases, but better to know more about how to prevent and how to treat it, as it can lead to gastritis, ulcer and until gastric cancer. If you’re worried or worried about the example that you or someone else at home has H. pylori, calm down and we’ll explain: it’s estimated that 50% of the world’s population has this bacteria living in their stomachs. In Brazil, this number can reach 60%, 70% of the population. Our organism is populated by bacteria. Some are good, others not so much. the case of Helicobacter pylori, or H. pylori. A gram-negative, spiraling bacterium, which was described in the 1980s by Australian researchers Warren and Marshall as one of the most common causes of infections worldwide. The bacteria enter and lodge in the stomach through contaminated water and food, being more prevalent when hygiene and basic sanitation conditions are lacking. “Although the chance of contamination is great, there is no need for the population to despair, as for the majority, H. pylori does not manifest itself. The bacteria just sit there quietly in the stomach”, explains doctor Vera Lcia ngelo, gastroenterologist for the Federation of Gastroenterology and of the Cloud Clinic, in Belo Horizonte. Vera recalls that the less informed a population and the lesser number of eating habits, the greater the proportion of contamination by the bacteria. So, it is always good to be aware of the ways of prevention and know what it is about to seek specialized help in case of any more serious symptoms. Prevention at your fingertips: – Wash hands before eating and after going to the bathroom

– Sanitize food well, including raw fruits, vegetables and vegetables with chlorine

– Avoid eating in poorly sanitized environments

– When eating on the street, give preference to cooked vegetables

– Do not share glasses, plates and cutlery with other people

When does the red light turn on?



As the bacteria multiply, thanks to factors such as a diet rich in fats, sugars and ultra-processed foods, the patient may experience abdominal swelling and pain, burning in the stomach, nausea, lack of appetite and gas. In these cases, the specialist usually asks for a blood test, stool or even a breath test that can detect the presence of H. pylori.

“However, if the patient has frequent vomiting or even the presence of blood in the stool, tests such as upper digestive endoscopy with a biopsy are recommended, which will identify the presence of the bacteria and its consequences such as gastritis, ulcers, or even cancer in the stomach”, explains the specialist.

According to the doctor, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, last year there was no increase in diagnoses of H. pylori cases. “So that the patient would not run the risk of undergoing such an invasive test, and increase the risk of contracting the virus, tests such as endoscopy were only requested by a specialist in very specific cases that suggested the presence of the bacteria”, he says.

Treatment indicated when there are complications

Treatment of H. pylori infection is done when there is an ulcer in the stomach or duodenum, or when the patient complains a lot about chronic gastritis. In this case, it is very important to resist until the end and not give up because of difficulties and side effects. After all, remember that if you stop taking the medication, you will be strengthening the enemy and having to deal with him ‘pumped up’ later.

“The process during the treatment is delicate. The patient receives medication to ease the gastric acidity and high doses of antibiotics for 14 days to kill the bacteria”, says Vera. The biggest problem in this type of treatment is the patient’s failure or giving up halfway through. With that, the condition can get worse as the bacteria becomes more resistant to the medication. Not to mention that during this process, side effects are almost unavoidable with diarrhea and nausea.

“To combat diarrhea, the use of probiotic supplements based on Lactobacillus is recommended, in order to balance the intestinal flora, while maintaining the treatment”, he says. One month after the end of treatment, the doctor recommends repeating the tests to check if the H. pylori has been eliminated. “The ideal is to do the treatment twice, or three times at most, in order to kill the bacteria”, he points out.

“More than that is risky, given that it can become increasingly resistant to various antibiotics, leaving few alternative drugs for its treatment”, he details. In these cases, a specialist doctor indicates the best solution to live with the disease.