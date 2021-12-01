Company wants Brazilians to repopulate Cabral’s hometown in Portugal

Yahoo Originals

After fights, Laura Keller surprises by showing a meeting between ex and boyfriend: “Maturity”

Laura Keller used her social networks to show an unexpected encounter: the DJ promoted an afternoon with her boyfriend, Gustavo Saad, and ex-husband, Jorge Souza. The actress explained that she returned to a friendly relationship with her ex in favor of the couple’s son, Jorge Emanuel, one year old. “Maturity we see around here. Ex and current good in the lagoon. Smooth on the nave. Easy on the nipple. He deserves all that love. Thank you, Gustavo and Jorge, for this moment,” he said.

Laura and Jorge separated in December 2020, and in January 2021 the DJ washed laundry with her ex on social media after reporting that the two still lived in the same house. ; "We had been separated for some time, he just hadn't made it official. The option to finish it on New Year's Eve was his. He wanted to give the ad on the social network. I got advice from friends, who thought it was better wait for the new year. But he didn't want to. About the fight on social media, I know that sharing there is not ideal, but it helped me. It was my attempt to show Jorge that it wasn't cool, but I don't know if it worked." , complained at the time, saying he received comments of concern from fans for deciding to continue living with Jorge. In November of this year, Laura revealed on Instagram that she was dating ing the tattoo artist and DJ Gustavo Saad. "When I thought novels would be just for books, you come and make me write a new story," she wrote. "My love, all! I dream of having a family, then you come to me", he praised.