Company will pay R$1.1 million to whoever gives a face to robots

The global robotics market is expected to jump from $25 billion in sales by the end of this year to between $160 billion and $260 billion. Research indicates that in the coming years robots will be increasingly present in our lives. Will robots really steal our jobs? Studies say yes, but many new jobs will emerge.

Looking ahead, a robotics company in the United States this week announced a campaign in which it promises to pay US$ 200,000 (about R$ 1.1 million, in direct conversion) for those who give up the rights to use their own face forever in a new line of robots.

As the machines are being developed to work in hotels and malls, there is a requirement that it be a “friendly face”. There are no age or gender requirements.

According to a note issued by the company Promobot, the new line of robots is being developed at the request of an American company that works with airports, malls and stores in North America and the Middle East. The idea is for the product to be launched in 2023.

Promobot company was created in 2013 in Russia. The services of its robots have already been contracted in 43 countries. The company’s robots already work as attendants and receptionists at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport, in Maryland, in the United States, and at the Dubai Mall, in the United Arab Emirates.