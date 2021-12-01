Construction collapse leaves people injured in Osasco, in Greater SP | São Paulo

The collapse of a work in Osasco, in Greater São Paulo, left three people injured this Tuesday afternoon (30).

1 of 3 Work that collapsed in Osasco, in Greater SP — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Work that collapsed in Osasco, in Greater SP — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

As of 5:10 pm, the three victims had been rescued by firefighters with minor injuries.

The collapse took place at Rua Humberto de Campos, 170. In total, 10 Fire Brigade vehicles were called into action.

At least four other cases of landslides at construction sites have occurred in the city of São Paulo since June.

In June, two people died and one was injured after the structure of a property collapsed on Rua Luís Góis, in Vila Mariana, in the South Zone. According to the firefighters, the site was being demolished for the construction of a building (see page video below).

In September, a construction project collapsed on Manuel Ribeiro da Cruz Street, at Chácara Santo Antônio, and one person was trapped under the rubble.

In October, a man was in serious condition after being buried in a construction site that collapsed in Vila Formosa, on the east side of the capital. The Fire Department reported that the boy was covered by debris up to his waist and fractured his femur.

On November 12, the collapse of a wall at a construction site in Pinheiros, in the West Zone of São Paulo, left one person dead and another injured.

The landslide took place at Rua Capitão Prudente, 209, where there is a construction site for the Verve Pinheiros real estate project, owned by MPD construction company. According to the company, the two victims are employees of Projeto Empreitada Geral e Construções, a company outsourced by the construction company for the construction of the building.