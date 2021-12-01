Conviction will be an example for irresponsible people, says father of victim

In an interview with UOL News, Paulo Carvalho, father of a victim who was at Nightclub Kiss on the night of the fire, spoke about the trial of the four defendants who are responsible for the tragedy that left 242 dead and 636 injured. The defendants’ jury will start this Wednesday (1st), in Porto Alegre. According to him, the conviction will give comfort and be an example for the irresponsible.

“For family members, it’s a mixture of relief that has come to an end, or beginning, because after nine years we will have a trial, and an arrest. After this process is carried out and, according to the law, they are convicted, there will be a an example so that other irresponsible people, who are not concerned about other people’s lives, may be afraid. This makes the example be followed positively”, said Carvalho, who is part of the Association of Victims of the Tragedy of Santa Maria.

During the early morning hours of January 26, 2013, during the performance of one of the bands contracted for the party, Gurizada Fandangueira, the vocalist used a flare, even though they were indoors. The pyrotechnic device gave off sparks that hit the roof of the club, and this set fire to the foam insulation. The flames quickly spread throughout the club, as the fire extinguisher that was near the stage would not have worked.

Afterwards, as the investigations progressed, a series of irregularities in the functioning of the club were detected.

“Everything that was found in these almost nine years and, mainly, in the inquiries that were made right after the tragedy clearly point out that there was eventual intent, when the risk of killing is assumed. Overcrowding, removal of fire extinguishers from the site, closing of the air exhaust ducts, which caused the smoke to rise a lot more and more young people died, the bars that were irregularly placed in front of the exit door, which, according to the expertise, a good part of the young people who tried to leave were squeezed by the This the population needs to know,” said the father.

For Carvalho, the process only lasted because, he said, “Brazil has this thing that no one is condemned for”. “It’s just that we insisted and now there’s finally going to be a jury.”

He also stated that the pain of loss is insurmountable, but that the pain of injustice hurts a lot too.