Corinthians does not pay the last installment of the purchase of Danilo Avelar, and Torino goes to FIFA | corinthians

Corinthians did not pay the last installment of the purchase of left-back and defender Danilo Avelar from Torino, from Italy, in the amount of 750,000 euros, the equivalent of R$ 4.7 million at the current price.

The Alvinegra board tried a friendly agreement with the European club, which did not accept and turned to FIFA.

The debt was initially reported by “Meu Timão” and confirmed by ge.

Read too

+ See Corinthians’ plans for borrowed ones

+ Is Renato Gaucho a threat to Sylvinho in the market?

Earlier this year, Corinthians had already delayed the first installment of the purchase of Danilo Avelar, of the same amount, and Torino went to FIFA. At the time, the governing body of football even forbade the club to hire players due to the dispute, but Timão made the payment and overturned the veto.

This installment should have been paid in 2020, but the Italians agreed to a longer period, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

1 of 2 Danilo Avelar cost Corinthians 1.5 million euros — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Danilo Avelar cost the Corinthians 1.5 million euros — Photo: Marcos Riboli

Hired on loan in 2018, Danilo Avelar was São Paulo champion as a starter in 2019 and had his economic rights purchased by Corinthians. In 2020, he moved from the left flank to the central defense. He played some good games in the role but suffered an injury to his right knee in October 2020.

Five months ago, the player committed a racist offense during an online video game match and ended up being sidelined. Initially, Timão announced that it would terminate the athlete’s contract, but ended up giving up on the idea so as not to have to pay the full amount of his contract, which lasts until the end of next year.

Corinthians intends to negotiate Danilo Avelar in the next transfer window.

on Saturday, the ge revealed that the Parque São Jorge club was convicted in FIFA for a debt of nearly R$9 million with Estoril, from Portugal, by Matheus Jesus. Corinthians also lost a dispute in the entity’s courts with striker Mauro Boselli. In both cases, Timão appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

+ Read more news about Corinthians