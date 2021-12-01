Corinthians faces Grmio with four former players from the club gacho; remember passages

The former law is famous in Brazil for the mystique of players with passages for other clubs always score when facing them. On Sunday, Corinthians receives Grêmio at the Neo Química Arena, at 4 pm. For this game, Timão can count on four former athletes from the Rio Grande do Sul club – remember passages below.

luan

Probably the most remarkable, the King of America in 2017 had a memorable stint in Rio Grande do Sul. Luan was promoted to Grêmio’s professional roster in 2014 and left the club after winning the Copa do Brasil in 2016, to Libertadores in 2017, Recopa Sudamericana in 2018 and the Bichampionship Gaúcho between 2018 and 2019.

Upon arriving at Corinthians, he debuted in the 2020 Florida Cup. Luan’s time at the Parque São Jorge club, however, is far from what it was like in his former team. Jersey seven has gone 89 days without painting in the starting lineup of Timão in 2021, for example. Starting against Ceará, the midfielder may have one more opportunity against a club he knows well.

Cassius

Revealed by Grêmio, the goalkeeper was promoted to professional in 2005. For the club from Rio Grande do Sul, he also has important marks: he replaced Galatto, against Fluminense, and assisted Germán Herrera to score, in 2006, in addition to having been summoned to the base selections. Unlike Luan, the 12 shirt has a much more relevant time at Corinthians than at Rio Grande do Sul.

He hit the Parque São Jorge club at the end of 2011 and has played 562 matches so far. There are nine titles won with Timão: Mundial and Libertadores in 2012, Recopa and Paulista in 2013, Brazilian in 2015 and 2017, and Paulistas in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Questioned in the 2021 season, Sylvinho banked his title.

Fabio Santos

The full-back passed through Grêmio between 2009 and 2010. There, he suffered a fracture in his left foot and was out of the field for two months. In early 2010, he started as a reserve, but won the title and, later, even the trust of Renato Gaúcho. In October, he even scored the equalizer in a derby against Internacional.

At the end of the contract with the club from Rio Grande do Sul, he did not reach an agreement with the board and, in early 2011, he was announced as a reinforcement for Corinthians. At 36, he is already on his second spell at Timão, and he stacks the titles of the Mundial and Libertadores in 2012, the Recopa and Paulista in 2013, and the Brazilians in 2011 and 2015. Fábio had his contract renewed in 2021 and is living his season top scorer in the club.

Giuliano

The first reinforcement of the season, Giuliano is injured and is still uncertain to face the former club, where he was from 2014 to 2016. There, he scored 18 goals, in addition to winning the award for best midfielder in the 2016 Gaucho Championship. in 2021, Grêmio’s board managed to monitor the midfielder’s situation.

The shirt 11, however, chose Corinthians. There were 19 matches as a starter until an injury took him off the pitch. The expectation of the commission and the medical department is that, with the daily evolution and no complications in the right thigh, Giuliano can be 100% ready for Sunday’s appointment. So far, there have been three goals for Timão.

