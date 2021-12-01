Corinthians lends left-back to Nacional to compete in Copinha 2022

Corinthians lent left-back Léo Santos, who belonged to the Under-20 squad, to Nacional. During the loan period, the defender will dispute the Copinha for the opposing team.

Léo Santos’ loan agreement started on November 19, 2021 and runs until February 28, 2022. The loan ends on the same day that the relationship with Corinthians ends.

Léo Santos arrived at Corinthians in March 2020, coming from Flamengo. The player played 15 matches for the team, with eight wins, four draws and three defeats. The defender received two yellow cards and was sent off on one occasion.

With the player’s departure, Timão must compete in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup with only one left-back in the squad: the young Reginaldo. There is a possibility that Robert Renan and Murillo are the alternatives for the position during Copinha.

Before competing for the Copinha, Timãozinho remains firm in the dispute for the Paulistão U-20. After eliminating São Bernardo in the round of 16, coach Diogo Siston’s team faces Osasco Audax in the quarterfinals. The first game takes place this Wednesday, at 15:00, while the return game takes place on the 5th, at 11:00.

