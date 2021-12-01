Corinthians maintains high public average despite problems with online ticket sales

Corinthians faces Grêmio, on Sunday, at the Neo Química Arena and the expectation is for another game with a large presence of the public at the stadium. The tendency is for the team to reach its sixth game with an average attendance of nearly 40,000, despite all the difficulties faced by Fiel to purchase tickets.

With an average of 38,991 in the five games with 100% capacity released in the stadium, fans can only buy tickets online, as determined by the Government of SP. Fiel’s main complaints are: slowdown on the website when opening sales with simultaneous accesses; the most diverse difficulties with the payment platform (PagSeguro); and unpaid reservations that take time to return to the system to be purchased again.

Against Athletico-PR, for example, there was something unprecedented since the stadium was built: Corinthians announced 40,025 tickets sold before the game and, at the end of the game, the confirmed paying public was 37,492 people.

To my helm, Corinthians communication explained that the difference was the result of unpaid reservations. About three thousand tickets were booked and ended up not being paid for as a result. That’s where one of the main problems lies, according to fans.

There are many testimonials that report the difficulty with the Fiel Torcedor payment platform and the website used by non-members (ticketscorinthians.com.br) – see below some of these reports on social networks.

The report of my helm contacted the PagSeguro press office in order to obtain an explanation for such difficulty. However, until the publication of this report, there was no response from the company to Corinthians fans.

Corinthians is aware of the problems faced by its fans and promises improvements for the 2022 season. IBM (International Business Machines Corporation), a North American technology giant, has been responsible for the club’s online sales system since 2018.

Check out the audience and income of all Neo Química Arena games since the return of the public after the stop at Covid-19

  • 11/28/2021 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Athletico-PR – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,017,119.00 – Public: 37,309
  • 11/21/2021 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Santos – Brasileirão – Income: R$2,566,138.80 – Public: 43,381
  • 11/13/2021 – Corinthians 3 x 2 Cuiabá – Brasileirão – Income: R$2,175,794.20 – Public: 38,474
  • 11/06/2021 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Fortaleza – Brasileirão – Income: R$1,909,460.60 – Public: 36,059
  • 11/01/2021 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Chapecoense – Brasileirão – Income: R$2,267,484.60 – Public: 39,734
  • 10/13/2021 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Fluminense – Brasileirão – Income: R$604,926.00 – Public: 11,892*
  • 10/05/2021 – Corinthians 3 x 1 Bahia – Brasileirão – Income: R$520,529.90 – Public: 10,470*

*the first two games did not have 100% of the capacity released by the Government of SP.

See some of the complaints from Corinthians fans

