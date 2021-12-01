Corinthians may anticipate a vacation for some athletes in the event of success in the last goal of 2021

The Corinthians squad has just one more objective in the 2021 season: confirm the direct vacancy at Libertadores 2022. This can happen on Sunday in case of a victory against Grêmio, at 4 pm, and/or with competitors stumbling. If this happens, the board and the club’s technical committee are studying to anticipate the vacation of some players.

The report of my helm found that the possibility has already been discussed internally at CT Joaquim Grava, but the hammer has not yet been hit. The matter will only be raised if the place is guaranteed after the final whistle on Sunday. With this, some players may be released from traveling to Caxias, in Rio Grande do Sul, where the team will face Juventude on the 9th, in the last round of the Brasileirão.

The coaching staff and board understand that some players are at their physical limit, especially those who played the most in 2021. The season, it is worth remembering, also featured games from Brasileirão 2020 until February and has already amended this year’s competitions in sequence, without vacations.

Cássio, for example, has already reached 67 games in 2021. Next comes Gil, with 62 games, and forwards Gustavo Mosquito and Jô, with 61 participations in the year. Fagner, in turn, scored 55. One more than Fábio Santos, with 54.

Furthermore, Sylvinho and his coaching staff could give a chance to some athletes who haven’t been used so often in recent weeks, such as Mateus Donelli, João Pedro, Léo Santos, Raul Gustavo, Lucas Piton, Xavier, Adson and Mantuan.

In time: João Victor, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Gustavo Mosquito are hanging and, if warned against Grêmio, will obligatorily stay out of the match against Juventude.

Other clubs have already followed this path

Some Corinthians competitors are already doing the same. Grêmio, which is practically relegated, released seven players. Chapecoense, already in Serie B, has already done the same with some of its athletes. Sport, in the same situation, will do the same.

At the top of the table, Palmeiras has already confirmed the early departure of part of the squad. Flamengo should also follow the same path.

