Corinthians reappears and Giuliano participates in the first training session to face Grmio

Corinthians returned to CT Joaquim Grava this Wednesday morning to start preparing to face Grêmio, on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena. The novelty was the return of Giuliano.

As anticipated by my helm, the midfielder started the transition with the physical preparation team and participated in part of the training with the rest of the group. Midfielder Cantillo, who had the same type of injury as Giuliano, also has chances to go to the field on Sunday, but did not participate in the activity with the squad on Wednesday.

After two days of rest, Sylvinho separated Corinthians’ top athletes into four teams for two simultaneous activities. The teams alternated between the training proposed by the coach.

While two teams carried out a ball possession activity, with the aim of hitting passes between the stakes, the other groups played small field games with two mini-goals on each side.

Corinthians returns to CT Joaquim Grava this Thursday to continue training with an eye on the duel against Grêmio. The team alvinegra, fourth in the championship, can confirm a direct place in Libertadores 2022 if they win the match.

