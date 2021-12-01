Corinthians sends Richard to Santos; know details

Corinthians is negotiating a possible move of Richard to Santos. The defensive midfielder returned to Timão in early November after terminating with Athletico-PR, but he is not in the plans for the 2022 season.

As verified by the report of the my helm, a two-year agreement must be signed between the parties. The tendency is for the board of alvinegra to terminate the relationship with the player. The reason is that Richard has a contract with Corinthians only until the end of 2022. Thus, to have a two-year relationship with the rival, a definitive negotiation is needed. A loan would be possible for only one season.

The financial terms will still be known by the clubs. Santos must carry out some type of compensation for the acquisition of the player.

Richard arrived at Corinthians in early 2019, coming from Fluminense, with a contract valid for four seasons. In June of the same year, the steering wheel returned to Rio de Janeiro, this time on loan to Vasco. At the beginning of the 2020 season, then coach Tiago Nunes requested the athlete’s return, who in the middle of last year was loaned to Athletico-PR until the end of 2021.

Richard, however, returned to Corinthians before the end of his loan at the club from Paraná. Athletico informed, last November, that the athlete would be returned for “lack of commitment and indiscipline”. The steering wheel spoke about the incident and said goodbye to the team to return to CT Joaquim Grava.

For Corinthians, Richard has played 22 matches so far. There were ten wins, eight draws and four defeats in which the player received two yellow cards. He was in the cast that won the São Paulo Championship in 2019.

