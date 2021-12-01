Corinthians squad: Giuliano participates in training and increases chances of facing Grêmio | corinthians

After three games absent, Corinthians may have Giuliano as a novelty in the match against Grêmio, this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship. The midfielder started the physical transition phase on the pitch and is close to returning.

The shirt 11 is recovering from an injury in the posterior muscle of the right thigh and did not face Santos, Ceará and Athletico. This Wednesday, in the re-presentation of the cast at CT Joaquim Grava, the midfielder participated in part of the training with the group on the lawn.

1 of 2 Giuliano, from Corinthians, in training at CT Joaquim Grava — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians Giuliano, from Corinthians, training at CT Joaquim Grava — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians

Giuliano also did work under the supervision of Timão’s physical preparation and will be evaluated throughout the week to see if he is able to start or just be related to the duel at home.

After two days off for the players, Sylvinho separated the squad into groups on the lawn and led ball possession activities and tactical minigames. The coach has some questions for the game that will only be resolved during the week.

He will need to define who will be the replacement for defensive midfielder Gabriel, suspended for the third yellow card, as well as right-back Fagner. In addition to them, Cantillo will go outside to treat a lesion in the posterior muscle of the right thigh.

A probable Corinthians has: Cassius; João Pedro (Du Queiroz), João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Xavier (Roni); Gabriel Pereira, Du Queiroz (Giuliano), Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; Job

