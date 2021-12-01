Corinthians striker ‘some’ after failure and is discarded







Marks on the field Photo: Guilherme Dionizio/Codigo 19 / Gazeta Press

the attacker Marks he won’t be at Corinthians for the 2022 season. The 24-year-old joined the team in Alvinegro in June, but he didn’t match, hasn’t even been listed for the games and is no longer part of the plans.

Marquinhos’ contract with Timão is scheduled to expire in December 2022 and should not be renewed after evaluating the athlete’s performance in recent months.

The mission now, for both Corinthians leaders and the striker’s manager, is to find a good deal in the next transfer window.

Marquinhos participated in 10 games, always entering during the second half. During this period, he did not score a goal and gave no assistance.

The duel against Atlético-GO, away from home, on September 12, registered the last appearance of Marquinhos wearing the Alvinegra shirt.

On that occasion, the attacker put his arm on the ball, near the defense area, when trying to make a domain, free from marking. In the free kick, towards the end of the game, Corinthians took the tie and returned to São Paulo without the three points.

From that day onwards, Marquinhos did not take the field anymore, despite having been called up to be on the bench in four other appointments.

formula frustrated

Corinthians coaching staff hoped to repeat with Marquinhos the success achieved with Gustavo Mosquito and João Victor.

Mosquito had the requested return in August of last year after being borrowed three times, and is now an important part of the cast.

The defender is the absolute starter. After standing out at Atlético-GO, in 2020, João was called back at the beginning of the season and was able to win his first opportunity for the club that revealed him.

With Marquinhos, it didn’t work.

Brief history

In the 2021 season, Marquinhos only debuted in May, when he was still playing for Sport, after recovering from a foot injury. He has participated in eight matches, the last four being as a starter. He didn’t score a goal and was substituted on all occasions.

In the Pernambuco red-black team, he played 48 games and scored seven goals in 2020. Before that, he played for Bangu, Bragantino and Ponte Preta, always on loan.

Champion of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, in 2017, by Corinthians, Marquinhos only had the opportunity to defend the Parque São Jorge club in the professional team in one match, in 2019, before being called up by Sylvinho.