Corinthians sued in FIFA due to the purchase of Danilo Avelar do Torino; club resort

Corinthians was called to action in FIFA by Torino, from Italy. O my helm found that the demand refers to the second installment of the purchase of Danilo Avelar, in the amount of 750,000 euros (about R$ 4.7 million at the current price). The debt amount, with interest, tends to exceed R$ 5 million.

Corinthians brought Avelar on loan in July 2018. At the end of this provisional relationship, more precisely in July 2019, Timão acquired 100% of the economic rights of the player, who, in turn, signed a new contract for three years (up to 31 December 2022).

In the agreement with the Italians, Corinthians pledged to pay 1.5 million euros (about R$ 10 million at the current rate). The first installment, of 750,000 euros, was paid late, more precisely in March of this year. The second installment, which remains open, is the one being charged by FIFA.

As it did in other cases of this type, Timão’s legal department filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in Switzerland. The judgment, according to the club’s forecast, should only take place in mid-2022.

It is worth remembering that former striker Mauro Boselli also sued FIFA, charging around US$ 1 million (about R$ 6 million). More recently, it was the turn of Estoril, from Portugal, which charges €1.3 million (R$8.6 million at the current price).

CT training and new destination in 2022

Danilo Avelar has a contract with Corinthians until December 31, 2022. The left-back, however, is not in the club’s plans due to the case of racial injury in the last month since June. Since then, the player trains at CT and awaits a definition of his future.

Player, staff and board will look for a new club in early January, whether in Brazilian football or abroad. It is possible that the transfer takes place on loan, being under a contract with Corinthians until the last day of your contract.

