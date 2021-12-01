‘Could be your mother’ · TV News

Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) won’t miss the opportunity to distill his poison when he learns of the romance between Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues) and Justina (Cinnara Leal) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The villain will catch the couple kissing and offend the ex-captive. “It could be your mother”, the seamstress will shoot in the telenovela at six on Globo.

Already enchanted by Luísa’s employee (Mariana Ximenes), the leader of the Guerreiros will approach Justina in Pequena África and ask to talk to her in the scenes planned to go aired next Wednesday (8) in the serials by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão.

The cook will try to dodge, but the boy will accompany her home. “The two of us… It won’t work,” Justina will say. “Let me prove you wrong,” the young man will ask affectionately. “You still like Zayla”, will release the ex-slave. “Forget Zayla. Because I’ve already forgotten. I want you”, will assure the abolitionist.

The two will kiss passionately, and Candida’s daughter (Dani Ornellas) will arrive just then. “Did I disturb something? Sorry…”, Tonico’s lover (Alexandre Nero) will joke.

Justina and Guebo will engage in romance

Guebo will be irritated when caught just by his childhood friend. “So, you two are together?” asks Pilar’s (Gabriela Medvedovski) enemy. “Does that interest you?”, the young man will reply.

The bitch will then snipe the woman’s age: “Ridiculous. Justina could have been your mother.” “But I’m not”, will retort the confidant of the Countess of Barral. “But she’s much older than him”, complete Zayla.

“And Tonico? Are you by any chance the same age?”, the ex-slave will shoot. “It’s normal for an older man with a young woman. An old woman with a young boy who is ugly,” will offend Samuel’s ex-fiancée (Michel Gomes).

“The problem isn’t age, it’s that the man is Tonico. He’s also married,” said Guebo. The seamstress will claim that the deputy was the only one who helped her after she was expelled from her parents’ house.

“That’s not true. I never turned my back on you,” recalls the boy. “I was once the captive of Tonico Rocha’s father. These people are no good. At one point they make the boat and it’s always to kill. Be very careful, Zayla”, warns Justina.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

