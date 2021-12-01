Couple who escaped quarantine say they were ‘treated like a dog’

The couple, formed by a Spaniard and a Portuguese, who were accused by Dutch authorities last weekend of having escaped the mandatory quarantine after the woman tested positive for covid-19, was released yesterday to circulate freely. They criticized the repercussions of the case and denied having escaped quarantine.

Carola Pimenta, 28, and Spaniard Andrés Sanz, 30, who live in Spain, were arrested on Sunday (28) after they left a hotel where they were forced to stay after testing positive for the disease.

“The suggestion that we escaped quarantine is too ridiculous. Nobody told us what the rules are, we were treated like dogs,” said the Portuguese woman, to Dutch TV channel RTL.

The pair had disembarked from a flight departed from South Africa, where the first cases of the omicron variant were detected by health authorities.

After Sanz and Pimenta left the hotel, local media reported that they had fled isolation, a report that the Dutch woman denies.

“When I was told that the PCR we did in Amsterdam was positive, I found it unbelievable, but I understood and asked about the rules I had to follow. They sent me to a hotel for quarantine and let my partner come with me, even though I haven’t yet received their results,” he says.

Hours after they stayed at the hotel, the Spaniard, who had tested negative, bought coronavirus tests at a pharmacy and took him to his accommodation.

“They gave Andrés a bicycle and told him to go buy (the tests) at the supermarket, that he could go out because he had not tested positive and that he could move freely. It was all very ridiculous”, she complains to RTL.

After presenting the tests to authorities, the couple was released yesterday, according to a statement by the spokesman for the Public Ministry to AFP. “Based on the information that the Public Ministry now has about the incident, it is considered that there is no suspicion of a criminal offense. There will then be no further actions”, said the representative of the prosecution.