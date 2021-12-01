Couple with omicron variant were vaccinated in Africa; the two are doing well and are monitored, says municipal health secretary of SP | São Paulo

The couple who arrived in Brazil and was diagnosed with the omicron variant received a single dose of the Janssen vaccine in South Africa. They are in isolation, are doing well, have mild symptoms and are monitored by the City of São Paulo.

“They were vaccinated in South Africa with a dose of Janssen, both of them. Also their relatives are [visitando] here they are in the process of isolation. We are now going to test them this morning. The relatives have also been vaccinated”, said the municipal secretary of Health in the capital, Edson Aparecido, in an interview with GloboNews this Wednesday morning (1st).

Also according to the secretary, the municipal administration is carrying out a survey to identify all the people they had contact with during this period, even though they were in isolation, fulfilling quarantine.

“Our health teams are now in the field to locate all the people who had contact with them to monitor and follow up on this situation. We obviously have a circulation there that comes with travellers, but it is always possible that the virus is in a process of circulation throughout the country and through the capital here as well,” said Aparecido.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS about vaccines and efficacy

No vaccine offers 100% protection against disease, but all reduce the risk of infection, hospitalization and death, especially after the second dose.

It’s important to remember that vaccines work, but they’re not foolproof. Still, although the likelihood of infection after the vaccine is small, the more the disease is circulating, the greater the risk that the immunizer will fail. Hence the need to vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible.

The Adolfo Lutz Institute confirmed this Tuesday (30) two positive results for the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Brazil.

The genetic sequencing that pointed out the variant in the tests of two passengers coming from South Africa was carried out by Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo.

A third suspected case, of a passenger who came from Ethiopia and disembarked in Guarulhos, is still under investigation by Lutz.

According to the State Department of Health, the two confirmed cases they are from a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from South Africa.

Both had positive results in PCR tests collected at the Einstein laboratory installed at Guarulhos International Airport on November 25th. Both had mild symptoms at the time.

The two are Brazilian missionaries, who live in South Africa and came to São Paulo to visit family members who live in the East Zone of the city of São Paulo.

They don’t live in Brazil and, because of that, they had no record of their vaccination against Covid in the state of São Paulo in VaciVida.

Mandatory use of mask

Aparecido also stated that the city is waiting for the result of a study on the flexibility of the use of masks outdoors.

In the second, he had already said that it was foolhardy to relax the rule because of the new variant.

“The city’s new study comes out on the 5th. So, on the 6th, we must present our conclusions. Evidently, the emergence of a new variant changes this situation a lot, even the city has positive indices of stability in the pandemic, in its indicators , but the emergence of a variant is still unknown.”

“The month of December is an atypical month, popular commerce in the city of São Paulo brings people here from all over the country and from other countries, so you can’t be too careful,” he added.

The omicron variant – also called B.1.1529 – was reported to WHO on 24 November 2021 from South Africa. According to WHO, the variant has a “large number of mutations”, some of which are worrying. The first confirmed case of omicron was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021 in the country.

On Tuesday (30), Dutch health authorities said that the variant was already present in the Netherlands on November 19 – a week before what was believed and before the WHO classifies it as a variant of concern.

The first image of the omicron variant of the coronavirus revealed more than twice as many mutations as that of the delta variant (see VIDEO above) .

