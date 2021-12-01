Court decision on election at CBF may result in FIFA’s punishment – 12/01/2021

By Gabriel Coccitrone

Again the CBF had its name linked to legal disputes. This Tuesday (30), the judges of the 19th Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro accepted the appeal of the Public Ministry and annulled the entity’s General Assembly, which changed the way of voting for the entity’s presidency, held in 2017. Interference by the Common Justice is prohibited by the internal regulations of the sport and may be grounds for punishment.,

With the determination of the Court, the election of Rogério Caboclo to the presidency of the Brazilian entity, in April 2018, would be annulled, and a new election should be carried out in early 2022.

According to the decision, the presidents of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, and of the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF), Reinaldo Carneiro de Bastos, were appointed as interveners, becoming responsible for conducting the new election, but without interfering in the administration of the entity.

Managers will have 30 days to hold a new General Assembly, which will define the weight of the voters for the election. After that, a new election will be called.

This is not the first time that the CBF has been interfered with by the Common Justice. It is important to emphasize that FIFA’s statute prohibits any judicial interference in its national federations, which could result in punishment for them. O Law in the Field already talked about this situation.

“The sports administration entity has autonomy for organization and operation (as to the way in which the rules for the 2018 voting were deliberated), unless it finds an offense to public order issues, cogent rules that permeate and limit this autonomy. expressed in the FIFA Statute that prohibits the interference of the Common Courts before federations and any failure to comply with the provisions of the FIFA Statute may exclude Brazil from competing in the competitions organized by FIFA”, says Ana Mizutori, a lawyer specializing in sports law.

Vinicius Loureiro, a lawyer specializing in sports law, follows the same line.

“There is a possibility of punishment by FIFA, which could result in the exclusion of the national team and clubs from all international competitions in which they are participating. Although this is unlikely at this time, given the content of the decision and the relevance of Brazil in the scenario international football, it is possible that state interference in the confederation will bring sporting consequences,” he says.

“The biggest consequence for the highest governing body of Brazilian sport is legal instability. The disorder that has been taking place in the CBF continues with worrying consequences not only for the sport it organizes, but for the credibility of the sport as a whole. sport moves and grows together with the commercial partners who invest in it, in addition to the attractiveness of the public. Situations like this affect commercial relations, erode the relationship with the fan public”, evaluates Ana Mizutori.

The whole discussion started in March 2017, when the CBF promoted a general assembly, which did not have the participation of clubs, and defined new rules for their elections. The Electoral College of the entity is now formed by the 27 state football federations, the 20 Serie A clubs and the 20 Serie B clubs of the Brazilian Nationals.

Seeking to ‘maneuver’ the majority of clubs, the entity established that the votes of the state federations would have weight 3, the votes of the Serie A clubs would have weight 2 and the votes of the Serie B clubs would have weight 1. Thus, if the 27 federations chose the same candidate, he would have 81 votes, against the clubs’ 60 votes combined.

In the election that took place in April 2018, already taking into account the change, Rogério Caboclo won the election with 135 votes. Of these, only Flamengo, Corinthians and Athletico did not vote for the leader who is currently removed from the presidency due to the complaint of moral and sexual harassment of an employee of the entity.

For CBF, the election cannot be annulled, since the action was filed in court a year before the election, in 2017. In addition, the entity mentions that, as it is private, its election cannot be rejected by the court, claiming autonomy of organization and functioning provided for in the Constitution.

