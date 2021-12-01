Covid-19: patient with suspected Ômicron variant in Belo Horizonte is African – News

Fábio Baccheretti, Secretary of Health of Minas Gerais, revealed to the report that a 33-year-old woman hospitalized in Belo Horizonte with Covid-19 after arriving from Congo is African. The case is monitored as the first and, so far, the only suspect in the state of possible infection caused by the new variant micron, originally discovered in South Africa.

According to Baccheretti, the patient, who did not have her identity revealed, landed in São Paulo on the 20th. On the same date, she traveled to the capital of Minas Gerais by bus. It is still unknown what she does in the country.

“At first, all the contacts she came to have on the bus are being identified, as well as those with whom she had a relationship in Belo Horizonte. The State Surveillance, together with the municipal, is seeking this information so that we can follow up, if the detected variant is Ômicron.”

The information collected by the government reveals that the patient had also passed through Turkey before arriving in Brazil. The symptoms started on the 22nd, but she only sought medical attention this Sunday (28).

“She could have been infected either in Africa or on the trip or in Brazil,” the secretary assessed on the possible location of contamination based on the date on which the first signs of Covid-19 appeared.

The patient is hospitalized at Hospital Eduardo de Menezes, a state reference in infectology. The unit does not disclose the patient chart. According to the SES (State Department of Health), the woman is not vaccinated against Covid-19. According to the Municipality of Belo Horizonte, she tested negative for the coronavirus before leaving for Brazil.

variant identification

The exam capable of identifying the coronavirus strain that infected the patient should be ready by next Friday (3), according to information from the State. The test is carried out by Funed (Ezequiel Dias Foundation), which is a laboratory of the Government of Minas Gerais, with support from Nupad (Nucleus for Actions and Research in Diagnostic Support), of the Faculty of Medicine at UFMG.

According to professor Flávio Fonseca, coordinator of one of the UFMG laboratories that is part of the identification network, the scientists are dividing the genotyping work between the partner research centers to speed up the analyzes and increase the accuracy of the results.

“We use three strategies to detect the variants, which, together, manage to generate a very precise and, at the same time, fast identification percentage”, explains the researcher.

So far there are no confirmed cases of Ômicron in Brazil. Since this Monday (29), the country has closed its borders to flights from South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Although the variant has been classified as of concern by the WHO (World Health Organization), as well as Delta – which is more transmissible -, the Secretary of Health of Minas Gerais believes that the new mutation should not impact the Brazilian population as much. the rate of vaccination in two doses in the country, which has already exceeded 70%, which did not occur in Africa.

“When we had the emergence of Delta, which is already the majority of cases registered in the states, we saw that there was no epidemiological change related to the number of hospitalizations and deaths. We realized that vaccination is the most important point, regardless of the strain. with Ômicron it will be the same thing,” said Baccheretti.

The secretary, however, emphasizes that the population must maintain protective care against Covid-19, since there are still no studies on the transmission capacity and mortality of the South African variant.

“These data should be released in a few weeks yet. We have to insist that vaccination is the way forward. It was what made the Delta variant not cause many hospitalizations or deaths in Minas Gerais”, he concludes.

Pandemic in Minas Gerais

Data from the Government of Minas Gerais show that 76.71% of the inhabitants of the state aged 12 or over (public indicated for vaccination in Brazil) have already received two doses of the immunizing agent. The coverage of the first application is at 90.60%¨.

The general occupation of ICUs (Intensive Care Units) of the public health network is 49.53% in the state. The exclusive beds for patients with Covid-19 are with 13.09% occupancy.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,208,075 people have had the disease in Minas Gerais, and 2,136,265 have been cured. Another 56,198 died.

See how vaccination is going in Brazil: