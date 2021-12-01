Covid-19: two cases of the Ômicron variant are identified in Brazil

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) informed this Tuesday (30) afternoon that samples from two Brazilians who, in a preliminary analysis, showed positive results for the micron variant of the new coronavirus will be sent for laboratory analysis. The testing was carried out by the Albert Einstein laboratory.

The positive case investigated is that of a passenger coming from South Africa and that landed at the international airport in Guarulhos, São Paulo, on the 23rd. The passenger had a negative RT-PCR result and was going to return to the African country on the 25th. take another test, accompanied by his wife, to be able to board. In this new test, the two tested positive for covid-19 and a communication was made to the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS) in São Paulo.

The Albert Einstein laboratory performed the genetic sequencing of the samples and notified Anvisa about the positive results and informed today that it was the new variant.

“In view of the identification and testing with a positive result for Covid-19, the CIEVS Network, linked to the Ministry of Health, must monitor cases in accordance with the current surveillance system in Brazil, to assess health conditions and direct individuals to services of health care, as well as for the adoption of prevention and control measures of covid-19”, highlighted Anvisa in a note.

The passenger’s entry into the country preceded the edition of the Interministerial decree that temporarily prohibited flights to Brazil that originate from or pass through South Africa.

Vaccination

Yesterday, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that the main response against the Ômicron variant is vaccination. “This contract signed with pharmaceutical company Pfizer is the proof of the Ministry of Health’s program to face not only this Ômicron variant but also the others that have already created so much trouble for us”, he added.

He stated that the care of health surveillance in the country remains the same adopted since the beginning of the pandemic. “It’s a worry variant, but it’s not a despair variant because we have a health system capable of giving us the answers in case a variant of this one has a slightly higher lethality. Nobody knows yet”.