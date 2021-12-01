Cristiano hits Lua to recover Angel’s watch · TV News

Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) will approach Lara/Lua (Júlia Byrro) with ulterior motives in Secret Truths 2. The investigator will try to find out if the watch that the girl inherited from Guilherme (Gabriel Leone) has the secret code that Angel (Camila Queiroz) need to unlock ex-husband’s fortune in an overseas account.

In the novel written by Walcyr Carrasco, the protagonist delivers the object with disdain to Araídes (Maria Luísa Mendonça) in the first batch of chapters. The woman then leaves the watch with Lara as a memento of her stepbrother, who dies in a car accident surrounded by mystery.

Meanwhile, Angel discovers that he needs to find a secret code to access the fortune left by Gui’s father and leave Pindaíba. The family’s attorney hints that the code may be hidden in some of the young man’s personal effects.

Cristiano, then, promises to help his beloved to be able to use the money saved in an account abroad. In this way, the model will be able to get rid of the tortures of Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes).

In the new batch of episodes that will be available on Globoplay this Wednesday (1st), the former police officer will hire a private investigator to help the protagonist.

According to columnist Zean Bravo, from the Extra newspaper, the boy will discover that Lara and Lua are the same person while searching for the watch. In the plot, the character of Romulo Estrela takes the virginity of the new face of Blanche Models before she attends her first client in the pink book.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on December 1st and 15th.

When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.

