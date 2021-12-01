Cristiano Ronaldo Causes Controversy by Agreeing with Fan Who Called Messi’s Golden Ball “Theft” | international football

Days after litigating with the Golden Ball award and the editor of “France Football” magazine, Cristiano Ronaldo caused enormous controversy by agreeing with a fan who harshly criticized the 2021 edition of the trophy, won by Lionel Messi. The Manchester United star commented in a post on a social media page that he called the award a “theft” – CR7 wrote the word “facts”.

Cristiano Ronaldo commented fan post criticizing Bola de Ouro

The comment was posted on Tuesday night, hours after the text was posted on the page “cr7.o_lendario” – which is followed by the Portuguese star. After receiving thousands of likes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s response disappeared, but it had already become a source of controversy among Messi fans, being reported by European vehicles.

The post extols Cristiano Ronaldo and his achievements in the year 2021, with the shirt of Juventus and Manchester United. AND criticizes the fact that the player was in sixth place in the poll. of the journalists who decided the direction of the Golden Ball, which took into account the performance of the athletes in the 20/21 season, until July of this year.

In the final stretch, the text criticizes Messi, claiming that the Argentine only won the Copa del Rey and Copa América – and that the PSG player is favored in the awards. “Theft. Dirt. Shame. Simply pitiful,” the post reads., which points out that CR7 is the greatest player in history. The administrator himself later registered that Cristiano Ronaldo had commented on his post. The player and his mother, Dolores, continue to follow the page.

CR7 had already been involved in another controversy regarding the Golden Ball on Monday, hours before the delivery of the award. The star used social media to comment on statements by Pascal Ferré, editor-in-chief of “France Football” magazine, which organizes the traditional trophy. Ferré indicated that Cristiano confided in him that he was obsessed with surpassing Messi’s number of Golden Balls – which was denied by the Portuguese.